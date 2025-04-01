Longhorns Trail Bobcats 1-0 After Third Inning: Live Updates
The No. 5 Texas Longhorns (23-3) are back in action once again on Tuesday night, as they play host to the Texas State Bobcats (12-15) in a midweek showdown to kick off a five-game homestand.
It has been an eventful 24 hours for the Longhorns, with the news coming out of Austin on Monday that Max Belyeu is likely to miss the rest of the regular season with a fractured thumb. However, spirits are not all bad for Texas.
Fresh off a sweep of the Missouri Tigers over the weekend, the Longhorns improved their record in conference play to 8-1 and remain solid contenders to make a run at the SEC crown. For now, though, they must focus on a tough matchup against the Bobcats on Tuesday.
Texas State has had a bit of an up and down season to date, having started 4-0 but since gone 8-15 in the subsequent contests. That being said, this is not a game Texas can afford to take lightly. Doing so could lead to the team's second midweek loss of the year.
Follow along as we provide live updates throughout the game, with the Longhorns looking to extend their winning streak to seven games against the Bobcats from UFCU Disch-Falk Field at 6:30 p.m. CT.
Live updates will be available after first pitch
The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -
2B - Ethan Mendoza
SS - Jalin Flores
DH - Rylan Galvan
CF - Will Gasparino
1B - Kimble Schuessler
3B - Casey Borba
C - Cole Chamberlain
RF - Tommy Farmer IV
LF - Jayden Duplantier
P - Kade Bing
Top First:
Kade Bing (Texas) pitching
Farber: Groundout to third
Parker: Groundout to first
Mora: E5
Collier: Fly out to center
Bottom First:
Shane Connell (Texas State) pitching
Mendoza: Strikeout swinging
Flores: Pop out to second
Galvan: Double
Gasparino: Intentional walk
Schuessler: Groundout to first
Top Second:
Shibley: Fly out to center
Eaton: Strikeout swinging
Vossos: Groundout to third
Bottom Second:
Borba: Walk
Chamberlain: Grounded into double play (4-6-3)
Farmer: Strikeout swinging
Top Third:
Baker: Walk
Baker advanced to second (wild pitch)
Pugh: Sac bunt, Baker to third
Farber: Walk
Park: Sac fly, Longhorns trail 1-0
Mora: Strikeout swinging
Bottom Third:
Duplantier: Groundout to catcher
Mendoza: Fly out to center
Flores: Fly out to left
Top Fourth:
Collier: Fly out to center
Shibley: Groundout to first (3-1)
Eaton: Fly out to center