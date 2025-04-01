Longhorns Country

Longhorns Trail Bobcats 1-0 After Third Inning: Live Updates

The Longhorns return home for a midweek clash against the Bobcats.

The No. 5 Texas Longhorns (23-3) are back in action once again on Tuesday night, as they play host to the Texas State Bobcats (12-15) in a midweek showdown to kick off a five-game homestand.

It has been an eventful 24 hours for the Longhorns, with the news coming out of Austin on Monday that Max Belyeu is likely to miss the rest of the regular season with a fractured thumb. However, spirits are not all bad for Texas.

Fresh off a sweep of the Missouri Tigers over the weekend, the Longhorns improved their record in conference play to 8-1 and remain solid contenders to make a run at the SEC crown. For now, though, they must focus on a tough matchup against the Bobcats on Tuesday.

Texas State has had a bit of an up and down season to date, having started 4-0 but since gone 8-15 in the subsequent contests. That being said, this is not a game Texas can afford to take lightly. Doing so could lead to the team's second midweek loss of the year.

Kade Bin
Follow along as we provide live updates throughout the game, with the Longhorns looking to extend their winning streak to seven games against the Bobcats from UFCU Disch-Falk Field at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Live updates will be available after first pitch

The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -

2B - Ethan Mendoza

SS - Jalin Flores

DH - Rylan Galvan

CF - Will Gasparino

1B - Kimble Schuessler

3B - Casey Borba

C - Cole Chamberlain

RF - Tommy Farmer IV

LF - Jayden Duplantier

P - Kade Bing

Top First:

Kade Bing (Texas) pitching

Farber: Groundout to third

Parker: Groundout to first

Mora: E5

Collier: Fly out to center

Bottom First:

Shane Connell (Texas State) pitching

Mendoza: Strikeout swinging

Flores: Pop out to second

Galvan: Double

Gasparino: Intentional walk

Schuessler: Groundout to first

Top Second:

Shibley: Fly out to center

Eaton: Strikeout swinging

Vossos: Groundout to third

Bottom Second:

Borba: Walk

Chamberlain: Grounded into double play (4-6-3)

Farmer: Strikeout swinging

Top Third:

Baker: Walk

Baker advanced to second (wild pitch)

Pugh: Sac bunt, Baker to third

Farber: Walk

Park: Sac fly, Longhorns trail 1-0

Mora: Strikeout swinging

Bottom Third:

Duplantier: Groundout to catcher

Mendoza: Fly out to center

Flores: Fly out to left

Top Fourth:

Collier: Fly out to center

Shibley: Groundout to first (3-1)

Eaton: Fly out to center

