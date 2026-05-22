No. 5 Texas' Start Time Against No. 12 Arkansas Adjusted Due to Weather

The No. 5 Texas Longhorns (40—12, 19—10) are going to have to wait a little bit longer to begin their time in the SEC Tournament. As often is the case for the event, weather is playing a role in Texas' start time on Friday afternoon.

Initially, the Longhorns and No. 12 Arkansas Razorbacks (37—19, 17—13) were scheduled to get underway at 3 p.m. CT. However, that will longer be the case as it was announced that the game will not be starting before 4 p.m. CT.

This is not the first time Mother Nature has had an impact on a Texas game this season, either. In the series against No. 10 Texas A&M, the second game underwent a lengthy rain delay before the finale on Sunday would eventually be cancelled after the two teams spent all day at the ballpark waiting it out.

Another game impacted by weather for the Longhorns this season

Texas Longhorns head coach Jim Schlossnagle stands in the dugout ahead of the Lone Star Showdown. | Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Then a midweek game against Air Force would also see weather force a cancellation. Now, the Longhorns undergo yet another weather delay that, for now, has only pushed the start time back another hour.

Of course, this game will not be cancelled. With that, there is no telling how long they will be waiting for weather in the area of Hoover Met Stadium to be clear enough to play. It marks the second straight day that is impacted by weather in the SEC Tournament, too.

On Thursday, both quarterfinals games were pushed up earlier in the day to avoid any possible weather complications. Unfortunately, Texas and Arkansas are not going to be as lucky in this one.

When the game does get underway, it will be Cody Howard taking the mound for the Longhorns. Don't expect to see key arms while they're in Hoover, as Jim Schlossnagle navigates the SEC Tournament while also prioritizing health ahead of the NCAA Tournament.

Making matters a bit easier will be the fact that even with a loss, an Austin Regional is all but set in stone for Texas. Even better, it is also likely that enough has been done to secure national seed which would result in an Austin Super Regional, should the Longhorns advance.

For now, though, they'll have to sit and stay loose in the clubhouse while they wait for the weather to pass so they can get their quest for an SEC Tournament title underway.

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