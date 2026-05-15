No. 6 Texas Looking for Series Win Against Missouri: Live Updates

The No. 6 Texas Longhorns (38—12, 17—10) are back in action on Friday evening fresh off their victory in the series opener against the Missouri Tigers (23—28, 6—22). It was a strong all-around performance from the Longhorns on Thursday.

Starting on the rubber, southpaw Dylan Volantis delivered another outstanding outing. To no one's surprise, the sophomore was lights out. After giving up a home run in the first inning, he responded by not giving up another run the rest of the way.

In fact, he only gave up one more hit to the Tigers. Dialing in, he left the Missouri lineup guessing constantly and racked up 11 strikeouts — just one shy of his career-high of 12, giving the Longhorns seven innings of one-run baseball in the process.

Can Texas clinch the series against Missouri on Friday?

Texas Longhorns infielder Temo Becerra celebrates after recording an RBI base hit against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. | University of Texas Athletics

As for the offense, it was a bit of a mixed day at the plate. Overall, they did enough to get the job done and powered Texas to the 6-3 victory. However, it was not all good as it did leave nine runners on base in the win.

Despite that, there was still plenty to be happy about. Casey Borba continued to swing a hot bat, picking up a double and launching a two-run home run in sixth inning. His recent stretch of success is exactly what the Longhorns wanted to see as they gear up for the postseason.

Now, they'll send Luke Harrison to the mound in this one and hope he can bounce back from his outing against Tennessee to deliver a strong start and get back on track.

Follow along as we provide live at-bat by at-bat updates, with the Longhorns looking to secure a series victory over the Tigers on Friday evening from UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

How to watch/listen -

Friday May 15 - 6:30 p.m. CT - SEC Network+/TexasSports.com/Audio

The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -

RF - Aiden Robbins

C - Carson Tinney

LF - Anthony Pack Jr.

DH - Ethan Mendoza

SS - Adrian Rodriguez

2B - Temo Becerra

1B - Ashton Larson

CF - Dariyan Pendergrass

P - Luke Harrison

Live updates will be available after first pitch

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