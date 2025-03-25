No. 7 Texas Baseball Closing Homestand Against Sam Houston
The No. 7 Texas Longhorns (19-3, 5-1) are back in action on Tuesday night, as they wrap up a five-game homestand with a midweek clash against the Sam Houston Bearkats (7-17).
Confidence is sky-high in Austin coming out of the weekend, as the Longhorns wrapped up their first ever home SEC series against the LSU Tigers in impressive fashion. After dropping the series opener on Friday, they bounced back and took the final two games to win the series.
This brought their record on the current homestand to 2-2, as they also dropped their midweek last week to the UTSA Roadrunners in extra innings. Now, they turn their attention to the Bearkats and aim to finish the homestand with a winning record while avoiding a repeat of the UTSA game.
How to watch/listen:
Tuesday March 25 at 6:30 p.m. CT - SEC Network+/TexasSports.com/Audio
A look at Sam Houston's season so far -
It has certainly been a season to forget so far for the Bearkats. Sam Houston enters Tuesday night's contest with a 7-17 record, having lost their last game. They've lost four in a row twice and have allowed opponents to score 10-plus runs seven times.
Sam Houston by the numbers:
- Record - 7-17
- Runs scored - 141
- Runs allowed - 191
- Team Avg. - .261
- Team Avg. against - .307
- Team ERA - 6.71
Sam Houston wins this game if...
It can force the Longhorns to get into the bullpen early. While the Longhorns have a core group of reliable relievers available, odds are they'll want to try and win this game without having to burn them before a road conference series against Missouri this weekend.
That is exactly what the Bearkats need to take advantage of. So far in midweek games this season teams have shown they can turn them into a slog, including a loss to UTSA last week in extra innings. If Sam Houston wants to repeat that success, then forcing Texas' hand with unproven relievers is the best path to do so.
Texas wins this game if...
It doesn't look past Sam Houston to its conference series this weekend. Midweek games in college baseball have a tendency to go off the rails and produce a wide variety of upset wins, as the Longhorns learned last week against the Roadrunners.
Now, though, they welcome the Bearkats to Austin with a chance to pick up their third straight win before taking on Missouri. However, if they aren't careful then they could drop another midweek game to a team they should beat and be forced to bounce back come this weekend.