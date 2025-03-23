Longhorns Notebook: No. 8 Texas Earns Statement SEC Series Win Over No. 2 LSU
Before the season started there were plenty of questions surrounding the No. 8 Texas Longhorns (19-3, 5-1). They were entering the campaign with a new coaching staff headlined by Jim Schlossnagle and their first as members of the SEC.
One of those questions was just how well they could adjust to life in college baseball's top conference. Well, through two series it is safe to say they'll hold their own. After sweeping Mississippi State on the road, their SEC home opener series came against the No. 2 LSU Tigers (22-3, 4-2).
After dropping the opener in disappointing fashion 8-2, Texas bounced back in a big way as it took the final two games and secured a huge series win over one of the nation's top teams.
Now, here are three key takeaways from the Longhorns' series win over LSU.
Pitching shoves again
The Tigers entered the series against the Longhorns boasting one of the nation's best lineups. Despite that, though, the pitching staff held its own and was able to keep the Tigers' bats in checks. This was especially true in the finale on Sunday, a 6-2 Texas win.
Ruger Riojas made his first start as a Longhorn and proceeded to twirl an absolute gem. He was masterful on the mound, providing 5.2 innings of two-run baseball with six strikeouts. Taking the mound after him was freshman Dylan Volantis, who was dynamic.
Volantis was lights out on the rubber, as the southpaw pitched 3.1 shutout innings with five strikeouts. In a series where pitching was going to be crucial, the Longhorns got exactly what they needed from their arms.
Top to bottom hitting
We already knew this Longhorns squad is capable of putting up runs in bunches. The question for this weekend would be if they were able to get production from every spot in the lineup against an LSU staff that had shut down every team it had faced so far.
While they were unable to in the opener, plating only two runs on eight hits, the bats came to life in a big way over the final two. They put up 17 runs in their pair of wins, with everyone from Max Belyeu to Tommy Farmer IV coming up with hits in timely situations.
If they can continue to come up with clutch hits and put up crooked numbers, this offense has the talent to complement an elite pitching staff for a deep postseason run.
SEC Ready
The Longhorns have played six games as members of the SEC and have looked plenty ready to compete for a conference crown in their first season. A road sweep of Mississippi State and a home series win over LSU are two big wins to start off life in their new digs.
However, there are still 24 games left in conference play and all eight series will be absolute dogfights. Texas has the talent both on the mound and at the plate to be contenders, but they must continue to play well-rounded baseball while navigating the gauntlet that is the SEC.
What's next for Texas?
The Longhorns will be back in action on Tuesday evening, as they wrap up a five-game homestand against the Sam Houston Bearkats at 6:30 p.m. CT from UFCU Disch-Falk Field.