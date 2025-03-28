No. 7 Texas Continues SEC Play With Road Series Against Missouri
Each team in the SEC will play 30 conference games before the regular season is over and postseason begins. Through their first six, the No. 7 Texas Longhorns (20-3, 5-1) are feeling great about where they stand.
Ahead of the third weekend of conference play they find themselves in a tie for first place with Arkansas, Georgia and Tennessee. Of course, there is still plenty of season left and anything can happen on any given weekend.
Next up for the Longhorns is their second road series as members of the SEC. Their first one went extremely well as they swept Mississippi State. Now, they head into another hostile environment and square off against the Missouri Tigers (9-14, 0-6).
How to watch/listen:
Friday March 28 - 6 p.m. CT - SEC Network+/TexasSports.com/Audio
Saturday March 29 - 4 p.m. CT - SEC Network+/TexasSports.com/Audio
Sunday March 30 - 1 p.m CT - SEC Network/TexasSports.com/Audio
A look at Missouri's season so far -
The Tigers come into this series having won their last outing against Illinois 11-9. Aside from that, however, they've had a rough start to the season in 2024. Especially in conference play. They've been swept in both of their first two SEC weekend sets, having allowed 10-plus runs in four of those six losses.
Missouri by the numbers:
- Record - 9-14 (0-6)
- Runs scored - 157
- Runs allowed - 176
- Team Avg. - .289
- Team Avg. against - .307
- Team ERA - 7.62
Missouri wins this series if...
It can slow down the Texas offense enough for the bats to keep up. As noted above, the Tigers are 0-6 in conference play entering this series and in four of those losses, they've allowed 10-plus runs. Texas is a team that has shown its offense is capable of doing similar damage.
The Longhorns have scored 10-plus runs in eight of their 20 wins so far, with a proclivity for big innings. That could spell danger for Missouri if it isn't careful. If they want to pull off the monumental upset and take the series from Texas, the Tigers will need an outstanding showing from their pitching.
Texas wins this series if...
It can take advantage of a Missouri pitching staff that has been prone to big games so far this season. In the other dugout, the Longhorns have displayed a penchant for racking up runs in a hurry with crooked numbers on the scoreboard. They'll need to continue this trend against the Tigers.
However, relying solely on one big inning to carry them to victory is not a sustainable recipe for success. Instead, the Longhorns must continue to pour on runs if they take a lead. If they can continue to swing a hot bat and eat into the Missouri bullpen, then they have a strong chance at improving their record in SEC play.