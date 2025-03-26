Longhorns Notebook: No. 7 Texas Overpowers Sam Houston in Run Rule Victory
It isn't an uncommon occurrence for teams to lose their focus in midweek games during conference season. This leads to big-time upsets and head-scratching losses. Fortunately for the No. 7 Texas Longhorns (20-3), that was not the case on Tuesday evening.
Coming to town were the Sam Houston Bearkats (7-18), who had an upset on their mind. However, that dream would not turn into reality. They took an early 1-0 lead in the top of the second but it was all Longhorns from there.
Texas slugged its way to a win over the Bearkats, pairing its potent offense with a solid performance from the pitching staff for a run-rule victory to cap off the homestand.
Now, here are three key takeaways from Texas' 13-3 run-rule win over the Bearkats.
Bing delivers again
Against the Roadrunners last Tuesday, Bing delivered a phenomenal performance. He was tasked with shutting down a potent offense capable of scoring runs in bunches and did exactly that, tossing five perfect innings in relief.
With the Bearkats in town, the southpaw was handed the ball to start and provided another strong outing on the bump. Throwing four innings this time around, he held them to two runs on five hits with four strikeouts.
Bing’s emergence as a solid option in midweek contests is a big win for the Longhorns, as it allows them to save premier bullpen arms for conference foes.
Power Surge
The bats came out to play in a big way for the Longhorns in this one. After they were held off the scoreboard in the first inning they would go on to put up at least one run in every inning that followed. Four of those innings saw multiple Longhorns cross the plate.
Sixteen hits were tallied by Texas in the victory, with nine of those being of the extra base variety. Of those nine three left the yard, with Jalin Flores, Adrian Rodriguez and Will Gasparino all blasting a home run in the victory.
This offense has shown it can pour on runs in bunches, which will continue to bode well as the conference schedule unfolds.
Keep stacking midweek wins
Yes, at the end of the day the games that matter most will be the three-game sets against SEC opponents. They'll be the biggest factor in whether or not the Longhorns are tabbed to host a regional, and a potential super regional after that in the postseason.
However, winning games you're supposed to win is important, too. So that means taking care of business against opponents like the Bearkats. Aside from their blimish against UTSA last week, the Longhorns are 4-1 in midweek wins.
If they can continue that success and add SEC wins on top, then their case to be a national seed come the postseason will be incredibly strong.
What’s next for Texas?
The Longhorns will be back in action on Friday night for their third conference series, as they hit the road to take on the Missouri Tigers at 6 p.m. CT.