Longhorns and Tigers Tied 0-0 After First Inning: Live Updates

The Longhorns will look to get back in the win column in game two against the Tigers.

Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The No. 8 Texas Longhorns (17-3, 3-1) are back in action in Saturday evening as they take on the No. 2 LSU Tigers (22-1, 4-0). They do so hoping to break a mini two-game losing streak and even the series in the process.

Most of Friday night's series opener between these two squads was a pitcher's duel. Texas struck first in the bottom of the third, but that lead was short lived as the Tigers came back with a two-run blast in the top of fourth.

From there it would be all Tigers. They plated two more runs in the top of the fifth and following a Rylan Galvan solo home run in the home half of the inning, they put a stranglehold on the game in the seventh.

After threatening multiple times to break the game open over the course of the first six innings, they did so in a big way in the seventh with a four spot. Then the bullpen sealed the deal, preventing any more Longhorns' runs and cruising to an 8-2 victory.

Texas infielder Adrian Rodriguez (24) welcomes outfielder Max Belyeu (44) back after scoring a run for Texas in the first inning of the Longhorns' game against the UTSA Roadrunners, March 18, 2025 at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Follow along as we provide live updates throughout the game, as the Longhorns aim to get back in the win column and even the series against the Tigers from UFCU Disch-Falk Field at 6 p.m. CT.

Live updates will be available after first pitch

The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -

2B - Ethan Mendoza

RF - Max Belyeu

SS - Jalin Flores

C - Rylan Galvan

3B - Adrian Rodriguez

1B - Kimble Schuessler

DH - Jaquae Stewart

CF - Will Gasparino

LF - Tommy Farmer IV

P - Luke Harrison

Top First:

Luke Harrison (Texas) pitching

Curiel: Line out to third

Jones: Fly out to right

Dickinson: Fly out to right

Bottom First:

Anthony Eyanson (LSU) pitching

Mendoza: Fly out to center

Belyeu: Strikeout swinging

Flores: Groundout to third

