Longhorns and Tigers Tied 0-0 After First Inning: Live Updates
The No. 8 Texas Longhorns (17-3, 3-1) are back in action in Saturday evening as they take on the No. 2 LSU Tigers (22-1, 4-0). They do so hoping to break a mini two-game losing streak and even the series in the process.
Most of Friday night's series opener between these two squads was a pitcher's duel. Texas struck first in the bottom of the third, but that lead was short lived as the Tigers came back with a two-run blast in the top of fourth.
From there it would be all Tigers. They plated two more runs in the top of the fifth and following a Rylan Galvan solo home run in the home half of the inning, they put a stranglehold on the game in the seventh.
After threatening multiple times to break the game open over the course of the first six innings, they did so in a big way in the seventh with a four spot. Then the bullpen sealed the deal, preventing any more Longhorns' runs and cruising to an 8-2 victory.
Follow along as we provide live updates throughout the game, as the Longhorns aim to get back in the win column and even the series against the Tigers from UFCU Disch-Falk Field at 6 p.m. CT.
Live updates will be available after first pitch
The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -
2B - Ethan Mendoza
RF - Max Belyeu
SS - Jalin Flores
C - Rylan Galvan
3B - Adrian Rodriguez
1B - Kimble Schuessler
DH - Jaquae Stewart
CF - Will Gasparino
LF - Tommy Farmer IV
P - Luke Harrison
Top First:
Luke Harrison (Texas) pitching
Curiel: Line out to third
Jones: Fly out to right
Dickinson: Fly out to right
Bottom First:
Anthony Eyanson (LSU) pitching
Mendoza: Fly out to center
Belyeu: Strikeout swinging
Flores: Groundout to third