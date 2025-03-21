No. 8 Longhorns Facing No. 2 LSU in SEC Home Opener: Live Updates
The No. 8 Texas Longhorns (17-2, 3-0) are back in action as they prepare to play host to the No. 2 LSU Tigers (21-1, 3-0) to start a colossal three-game series. While it is Texas' second series as members of the SEC, it marks the first conference series at home.
Awaiting the Longhorns is one of the best teams in the country based on a plethora of metrics. Whether you look at their offense, their pitching staff or their defense, the Tigers are a dominant team. A 21-1 record speaks for itself, after all.
They head into the game against the Longhorns riding an 18-game winning streak, a mark that Texas was one game away from matching itself. Unfortunately, a Tuesday night midweek showdown against the UTSA Roadrunners saw Texas fall 8-7 in 12 innings.
Now, the Longhorns' attention turns to its toughest test yet of the season. LSU is certainly no slouch and will undoubtedly want to come into Austin and give them a rude awakening to life in the SEC.
Follow along as we provide live updates throughout the game, as the Longhorns take on the Tigers from UFCU Disch-Falk Field at 7 p.m. CT in their SEC home opener.
Live updates will be available after first pitch
The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -
2B - Ethan Mendoza
RF - Max Belyeu
SS - Jalin Flores
C - Rylan Galvan
DH - Adrian Rodriguez
1B - Kimble Schuessler
3B - Casey Borba
CF - Will Gasparino
LF - Tommy Farmer IV
P - Jared Spencer
Top First:
Jared Spencer (Texas) pitching
Curiel: Walk
Jones: Strikeout swinging
Dickinson: Strikeout swinging
Curiel advanced to second (wild pitch)
Frey: Walk
Milam: Strikeout swinging