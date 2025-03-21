Longhorns Country

No. 8 Longhorns Facing No. 2 LSU in SEC Home Opener: Live Updates

Texas will look to get back in the win column against a potent LSU squad.

Connor Zimmerlee

Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The No. 8 Texas Longhorns (17-2, 3-0) are back in action as they prepare to play host to the No. 2 LSU Tigers (21-1, 3-0) to start a colossal three-game series. While it is Texas' second series as members of the SEC, it marks the first conference series at home.

Awaiting the Longhorns is one of the best teams in the country based on a plethora of metrics. Whether you look at their offense, their pitching staff or their defense, the Tigers are a dominant team. A 21-1 record speaks for itself, after all.

They head into the game against the Longhorns riding an 18-game winning streak, a mark that Texas was one game away from matching itself. Unfortunately, a Tuesday night midweek showdown against the UTSA Roadrunners saw Texas fall 8-7 in 12 innings.

Now, the Longhorns' attention turns to its toughest test yet of the season. LSU is certainly no slouch and will undoubtedly want to come into Austin and give them a rude awakening to life in the SEC.

Will Gasparin
Texas outfielder Will Gasparino (8) sprints for first base in the second inning of the Longhorns' game against the UTSA Roadrunners, March 18, 2025 at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Follow along as we provide live updates throughout the game, as the Longhorns take on the Tigers from UFCU Disch-Falk Field at 7 p.m. CT in their SEC home opener.

Live updates will be available after first pitch

The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -

2B - Ethan Mendoza

RF - Max Belyeu

SS - Jalin Flores

C - Rylan Galvan

DH - Adrian Rodriguez

1B - Kimble Schuessler

3B - Casey Borba

CF - Will Gasparino

LF - Tommy Farmer IV

P - Jared Spencer

Top First:

Jared Spencer (Texas) pitching

Curiel: Walk

Jones: Strikeout swinging

Dickinson: Strikeout swinging

Curiel advanced to second (wild pitch)

Frey: Walk

Milam: Strikeout swinging

