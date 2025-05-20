Pair of Texas Baseball Stars Earn First Team All-SEC Honors
With the regular season all wrapped up, the No. 2 Texas Longhorns head into the SEC Tournament as the conference champions and No. 1 overall seed in the bracket. Not just that, though, but they will do so fresh off winning a plethora of the conference's end of season honors.
On Monday afternoon the SEC announced its award winners, and the Longhorns did fairly well for themselves. First, Jim Schlossnagle was named SEC Coach of the Year in his first campaign guiding Texas while freshman superstar Dylan Volantis was named SEC Freshman of the Year and a member of the Freshman All-SEC Team.
Those accolades were added to his selection the Golden Spikes Award semifinalist list, as the closer shut down pretty much every opponent he faced. His stats were absurd as he recorded 12 saves, 11 of which came in conference play to set an SEC freshman record, a 4-0 record, 1. 1.66 ERA with 64 strikeouts and just 11 strikeouts in 43.1 innings.
You may think that was all for the freshman, but the awards kept rolling in and saw him named a First Team All-SEC member. He was not the only Longhorn to earn a spot, though, as catcher Rylan Galvan was added to the team as well thanks to his remarkable campaign.
Arguably the team's MVP, Galvan was one of the most consistent forces at the plate from the very beginning. The catcher slashed an impressive .299/.453/.635 while leading the Longhorns in both home runs (14) and walks (43) and driving in the third-most runs (46).
Also a steady force behind the dish, the veteran backstop threw out nine would-be base stealers while holding down one of the best pitching staffs in the nation. These remarkable stats placed him on the semifinalist list for the Buster Posey Award, too, which is given to the nation's best catcher.
It was a season full of remarkable success for the Longhorns, including winning the regular season conference title in their first year as members of the SEC. Now, led by the duo of Galvan and Volantis, they turn their attention to making a deep postseason run in the NCAA Tournament.