New Conference, No Problem: No. 3 Texas Baseball Wins SEC in Year One
Before the season began there were plenty of questions surrounding the No. 3 Texas Longhorns. And for good reason, as it was their first season in the SEC as well as their first year under new coach Jim Schlossnagle and his staff.
There was no telling how ready they would be to take on the grind of facing the toughest conference in college baseball on a weekly basis. Despite thsoe questions, though, the Longhorns proved they were more than ready for life in the SEC.
First, they started conference play on the road and handled business with a sweep of the Mississippi State Bulldogs. They followed that with a series win over the LSU Tigers and were off to the races from there.
After that they swept the next two series over the Missouri Tigers and Georgia Bulldogs, took two out of three from the Kentucky Wildcats and soared to the nation's No. 1 ranking. Not stopping there, they proceeded to sweep the Auburn Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies.
Then, a rough patch hit as they were swept by the Arkansas Razorbacks and dropped a series to the Florida Gators. All of a sudden a once five-game lead atop the conference had shrunk all the way down to two.
This all led to the Longhorns taking on the Sooners in the final series of the regular season. A win would clinch at least a share of the title, and paired with an Arkansas loss would give them the title outight.
For most of the night it appeared as if the Longhorns would get the benefit of a Tennessee win over Arkansas but not the win they needed themselves. And then the bats came to life for the first time in two weeks.
Starting in the seventh, they plated two runs and then another in the eighth to take a 4-3 lead. It would not last, however, as the Sooners plated one in the bottom of the eighth to tie it. Suddenly nerves set in, but not for long. In his first game back, nursing an 0-4 showing at the plate, Max Belyeu stepped to the plate and launched a go-ahead, three-run shot to give Texas the 7-4 lead.
This was all the Longhorns needed, as Dylan Volantis then slammed the door shut in the bottom half to secure the series opening win for Texas and at least a share of the SEC title.
It was undoubtedly a long and grueling season for the Longhorns. They battled a plethora of injuries, with Belyeu missing over 20 games and the loss of staff ace Jared Spencer for the rest of the campaign. Even with the adversity, they provailed.
Now, they turn their attention to the final two games of the series against the Sooners. With a conference crown in hand, it wouldn't be a shock to see them rest certain guys ahead of the SEC Tournament and an all but guaranteed Austin Regional.
For now, though, all that matters is one thing. The Longhorns are SEC champions in their first season in the conference.