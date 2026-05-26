Texas Baseball Region Breakdown: Schedule, How to Watch, Bracket Breakdown

A long and thrilling regular season, followed by conference tournament play, has led to the beginning of the NCAA Tournament. And following their draw on Selection Monday, the Texas Longhorns certainly feel good about where they stand headed into the postseason.

Following the reveal on Sunday evening that the Longhorns would indeed be a regional host, it was then announced on Monday morning that they are the No. 6 overall national seed. Which means should they win the Austin Regional, that an Austin Super Regional would be next on the agenda.

The Longhorns are certainly familiar with the No. 3 seed Tarleton State Texans, having lost to them in a midweek contest earlier this season. Joining them are the No. 2 seed UC Santa Barbara Gauchos and the No. 4 seed Holy Cross Crusaders.

A closer look at the Austin Regional

Texas Longhorns Aiden Robbins, Casey Borba and Anthony Pack Jr. throw up the Hook 'Em Horns. | University of Texas Athletic

Bracket breakdown

Understanding the format of how Regionals work in the NCAA Tournament is rather simple. To advance and make it to a Super Regional, one must win three games if they find themselves in the winner's bracket and four to come out of the loser's bracket.

For the Longhorns, their journey through the Austin Regional begins at 12 p.m. CT on Friday afternoon against the Crusaders. Should they win that game, they would then advance into the winner's bracket on Saturday evening against either the Gauchos or Texans.

Schedule/How to Watch

Game 1: No. 1 Texas vs. No. 4 Holy Cross

Friday May 29 - 12 p.m. CT

SEC Network

Game 2: No. 2 UC UC Santa Barbara Gauchos vs. No. 3 Tarleton State Texans

Friday May 29 - 5 p.m. CT

ESPN+

The Longhorns will look to get back in the win column when they face the Crusaders, having lost their SEC Tournament quarterfinals contest against the Arkansas Razorbacks. Fortunately for them, they have only lost back-to-back three times all season.

However, they certainly know that taking any of the other three opponents lightly is not an option. Especially after their season was ended prematurely in embarrassing fashion last year at the hands of the UTSA Roadrunners in their own stadium.

It is set to be an exciting weekend at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in the Austin Regional, with the Longhorns determined to get back to their first super regional since 2023 and take another step toward reaching the College World Series.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.