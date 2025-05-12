Rylan Galvan Makes Texas Longhorns History With Home Run Against Florida
After accumulating his 14th home run of the season against Florida on May 12, junior catcher Rylan Galvan has officially hit more runs in a single season than any Texas catcher since Chris Abbe in 1992.
Known for his strong bat speed, Galvan’s performance in game three of the Florida series contributed strongly to their offensive effort. However, despite his work, the Longhorns still fell 4-1 to the Gators and dropped the series 2-1.
Galvan’s batting average currently sits at .305, the fourth highest on the team.
In game two of the Florida series, he racked up two hits, one of which resulted in a double. They won game two 5-2, marking their sole victory of the series.
He has emerged as a leader for Texas this season, leading them in five offensive categories. The Stinton, Texas, native has proven himself a reliable playmaker in several different aspects of Texas baseball.
Galvan also has a fielding percentage of 986, demonstrating that his value to the team extends beyond his abilities as a hitter.
As of April 16, his contributions had led him to make the midseason watch list for the 2025 Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Year Award, the Wichita State Sports Commission announced.
With one series left in the regular season against the Oklahoma Sooners, Galvan’s abilities at bat and behind the plate will be needed to lift the Longhorns’ momentum as they approach the postseason.
They have lost five of their last six games, making a shift in energy something desperately needed by first-year head coach Jim Schlossnagle and the rest of his group.
As of May 11, Texas baseball held the No. 3 position in the rankings. Their recent losses have dethroned them from the No. 1 position that they previously held.
With Galvan and the team’s other leaders at the helm, the potential for a comeback continues to exist.