Longhorns Country

Rylan Galvan Makes Texas Longhorns History With Home Run Against Florida

Rylan Galvan's most recent home run makes him the catcher with the most home runs on a single season for Texas in over 30 years.

Payton Blalock

Texas Longhorns catcher Rylan Galvan (6) swings at a ptich during the game against Florida at UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Sunday, May 11, 2025 in Austin.
Texas Longhorns catcher Rylan Galvan (6) swings at a ptich during the game against Florida at UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Sunday, May 11, 2025 in Austin. / Aaron E. Martinez / American Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After accumulating his 14th home run of the season against Florida on May 12, junior catcher Rylan Galvan has officially hit more runs in a single season than any Texas catcher since Chris Abbe in 1992. 

Known for his strong bat speed, Galvan’s performance in game three of the Florida series contributed strongly to their offensive effort. However, despite his work, the Longhorns still fell 4-1 to the Gators and dropped the series 2-1.

Galvan’s batting average currently sits at .305, the fourth highest on the team. 

rylan galvan
Texas catcher Rylan Galvan (6) bats during the Longhorns' game against Louisville at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin Tuesday, May 6, 2025. / Mikala Compton/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In game two of the Florida series, he racked up two hits, one of which resulted in a double. They won game two 5-2, marking their sole victory of the series.

He has emerged as a leader for Texas this season, leading them in five offensive categories. The Stinton, Texas, native has proven himself a reliable playmaker in several different aspects of Texas baseball.

Galvan also has a fielding percentage of 986, demonstrating that his value to the team extends beyond his abilities as a hitter. 

As of April 16, his contributions had led him to make the midseason watch list for the 2025 Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Year Award, the Wichita State Sports Commission announced.

With one series left in the regular season against the Oklahoma Sooners, Galvan’s abilities at bat and behind the plate will be needed to lift the Longhorns’ momentum as they approach the postseason.

They have lost five of their last six games, making a shift in energy something desperately needed by first-year head coach Jim Schlossnagle and the rest of his group.

As of May 11, Texas baseball held the No. 3 position in the rankings. Their recent losses have dethroned them from the No. 1 position that they previously held. 

With Galvan and the team’s other leaders at the helm, the potential for a comeback continues to exist. 

feed

Published
Payton Blalock
PAYTON BLALOCK

Payton Blalock is a staff writer for Texas Longhorns in SI. She attends the University of Texas at Austin, where she is a journalism and plan II honors major. She is also a general sports reporter for the Daily Texan on the swimming beat. You can find Blalock on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @Payton_Blalock9.

Home/Baseball