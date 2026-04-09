SEC Gearing Up For Another Thrilling Weekend of Conference Play

When you play in the best conference in college baseball, each week is going to be an all out battle. This is the case in the SEC, where every weekend is tough and there are no easy opponents.

The No. 2 Texas Longhorns learned this in 2025, handling the pressure in their first season and winning the conference title. And so far this season they've matched that success, finding themselves at 9-3 in the SEC and alone in second place in the standings.

Now, though, they head to College Station for a three-game set against the No. 18 Texas A&M Aggies. This isn't the only must-watch series this weekend, either. As the season continue to progress and the standings take shape, these three series could play a drastic role in where teams stand when the SEC Tournament rolls around.

Three can't-miss SEC series this week

Texas Longhorns second baseman Ethan Mendoza celebrates after scoring against the Texas State Bobcats | University of Texas Athletics

No. 18 Texas A&M Aggies (25-7, 7-5) vs. No. 2 Texas Longhorns (27-5, 9-3)

Was there ever any doubt about this series making it on this week's list? If there was then you might have just been living under a rock for the last few years. Already a heated rivalry, it was only made more toxic when Jim Schlossnagle left the Aggies for the Longhorns in 2024.

In their first meeting as conference foes last season, the Longhorns swept the Aggies in Austin. Now, though, the two will square off in what will certainly be an insanely hostile environment in College Station this weekend.

A series win for Texas would further distance themselves from the middle of the pack in the SEC standings, while pulling the upset would boost the Aggies right back into the hunt for a conference title. So buckle up, folks, because it is going to be a chaotic weekend in College Station.

No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels (23-11, 5-7) vs. No. 24 LSU Tigers (22-12, 6-6)

On paper, this has the potential to be a make-or-break series for both teams. For LSU, it enters this weekend trying to win its third straight SEC series. After losing its first two, winning at least two games agains the Rebels would keep LSU in striking position of the teams at the top of the standings.

As for the Rebels, they have also won two conference series and lost two. When they're firing on all cylinders they show the potential to be one of the nation's best teams. However, they have not done so consistently. Losing this series would drop them further below .500 in SEC play and greatly decrease their chances at winning the conference.

Florida Gators (25-9, 7-5) vs. No. 4 Georgia Bulldogs (28-6, 10-2)

How this series plays out will depend heavily on which version of the Gators we see on the diamond. On their best days they've looked like one of the SEC's top teams, including a dominant road sweep of the No. 22 Arkansas Razorbacks. At other times, though, Florida has struggled to put it together and found itself dropping head scratchers.

Georgia has looked unstoppable in conference play so far. Standing alone at the top with an impressive 10-2 record, the Bulldogs come into this weekend having just swept the No. 9 Mississippi State Bulldogs. Winning another conference series will cement their status as the best in the SEC and bring them one step closer to taking home the championship this season.

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