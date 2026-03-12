SEC Opening Conference Play With Several Exciting Matchups

We are officially one month into the college baseball season and with that means conference play is finally here. For those in the SEC, this begins a grueling 30-game gauntlet as they jockey for position and a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

The No. 2 Texas Longhorns open their daunting journey through SEC play with a home series against the Ole Miss Rebels. However, that is not the only three-game set for fans to keep an eye on this weekend.

When you're the best conference in college baseball, your series are going to be extra entertaining. It will no be different to open things up in 2026, as three of them feature a battle between ranked teams -- including one between two of the nation's top five squads.

UCLA Bruins against Mississippi State Bulldogs during the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series at Globe Life Field. | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Three exciting SEC series to watch this weekend

No. 3 Mississippi State Bulldogs (15-2) at No. 5 Arkansas Razorbacks (12-5).

When it comes to potential College World Series teams, both the Bulldogs and Razorbacks look the part so far this season. No, this series won't be the determining factor in whether either club makes it to Omaha, but it does offer an early litmus test.

Arkansas does have a couple head-scratching losses, including one to the UT Arlington Mavericks and a series loss to the Stetson Hatters last weekend. On the other hand, Mississippi State's losses came at the hands of the No. 1 UCLA Bruins and No. 7 Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

It will be a battle between two early-season behemoths, with the winner of this series cementing their status as a favorite to make a deep postseason run.

No. 22 Texas A&M Aggies (15-1) at No. 9 Oklahoma Sooners (15-2)

Before the season started, these two teams had similar projections. The Aggies were seen as contenders to bounce back from an abysmal 2025 campaign while many people viewed the Sooners as dark horse contenders in the SEC.

So far, both preseason beliefs appear to be ringing true. Now, though, these former Big 12 foes are set to square off for the first time as conference mates after not playing each other during Oklahoma's SEC debut in 2025.

This has the potential to be a truly explosive series between two potent offenses. Oklahoma and Texas A&M have outscored opponents 161-46 and 158-51, respectively. And is one that will show us just how serious each team is as a conference contender.

No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers (13-4) at No. 8 Georgia Bulldogs (15-3)

In its first season under new coach, Josh Elander, Tennessee has shown potential to be an Omaha team. There have been some hiccups, however, including a pair of midweek losses to the Kent State Golden Flashes. On the flip side, Georgia also has a few questionable losses of its own.

Unlike the other two series, this one features two teams that enter with different levels of offensive success. The Bulldogs have mashed to an unreal level so far, hitting an absurd .353 as a team and outscoring teams 205-54 for an average of 11.4 runs per game. Tennessee is a tick behind, hitting .283 as a team and outscoring foes 115-57.

There's no love lost between the Volunteers and Bulldogs, as both teams will look to make an early statement to the rest of the country.