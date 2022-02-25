Skip to main content

Series Preview: No. 1 Texas Welcomes Alabama for A Highly-Anticipated Out of Conference Matchup

The Longhorns will host the Crimson Tide this weekend as they aim to improve to 8-0.

The undefeated Texas Longhorns will take on the undefeated Alabama Crimson Tide in an early season out of conference clash. If someone didn't know any better they would assume that was about a football game, which actually will happen in September. Rather, Texas baseball (5-0) welcomes the Crimson Tide (5-0) to Disch-Falk field for an important three game series. 

Look no further than here for everything you need to know about this series, from how to watch to a breakdown of the Crimson Tide. 

How to Watch:

All games will be televised on the Longhorn Network 

Game 1: Friday at 4:30 p.m. Central

Game 2: Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Central

Game 3: Sunday at 1 p.m. Central 

A look at Alabama's season so far

The Crimson Tide, like the Longhorns, enter this three game series undefeated, boasting a matching 5-0 record, and much like the Longhorns the competition has not been particularly strong. They swept a three game series with Xavier to start their season and followed that up with wins over Jacksonville State and Alabama state. After starting their season with five straight road games, Alabama will travel for their first road series of the season in this one. 

Bama by the numbers

Record: 5-0

Runs scored: 34

Series Preview: No. 1 Texas Welcomes Alabama for a Highly Anticipated Out of Conference Matchup

Runs allowed: 17

Team ERA: 3.20

Team AVG.: .329

Alabama wins the series if...

Their bats travel:

The probable starters for Texas in this three game series are Pete Hansen, Tristan Stevens and Tanner Witt, a trio that was outright dominant to open the season against Rice. As a trio they went for 17 innings in the opening series, only allowing one run between them while racking up 16 strikeouts. Simply put, the starting pitching for Texas against Rice was borderline unfair. For the Crimson Tide, if they want any hope of pulling an upset in this one, they need the offense to show out. Luckily for the Crimson Tide, they may have the bats to do it. The Crimson Tide boasts a deep lineup, with an impressive five batters hitting above .300 to start the season. Perhaps the two deadliest bats in the Alabama lineup are Drew Williamson and Owen Diodati, who are both hitting .300 on the year and have driven in a combined 11 runs on the season. To put it lightly, these dudes can rake and will not make life easy for the Texas pitching. 

USATSI_17753741
USATSI_17753709

Texas wins the series if...

They play how they have shown they can play. The Longhorns are coming off an ugly 5-4 win over Texas A&M Corpus Christi, a game that at times looked primed to be the first loss of the season for Texas. Even with the rough outing against TAMUCC on Wednesday, the Longhorns are outscoring their opponents to the tune of a staggering 53-7 on the season. The pitching has been lights out, with a team ERA of 0.60, while the offense has been raking to start the season. If Texas can rattle Alabama's pitching early and give their guys on the mound some run support, then the Longhorns should take at least two out of the three in this series. 

Stevens 1
Hodo 3

