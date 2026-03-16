How Texas Baseball Turned a Crushing Loss Into a Series Win Over Ole Miss

In 16 games, No. 2 Texas baseball boasted an undefeated record — its best start in 21 years, dating back to the program’s 2005 national championship season.

But the level of competition was weak and largely unproven, leading many to question whether this Texas team was truly as good as its record indicated entering Southeastern Conference play.

And after Friday night's heartbreaking extra-inning loss to unranked Ole Miss, those worries only heightened — especially after an embarrassing collapse from what had been viewed as one of the team’s biggest strengths: the bullpen.

But those concerns at least temporarily quieted after an emphatic series win over the Rebels this weekend.

Sunday’s 8–2 win was the clearest example yet of the resilience that has defined Texas’ early season.

Starters Shine after Friday Collapse

Texas Longhhorns graduate pitcher Luke Harrison throws the "Horns Up" after a start | Texas Athletics

Friday night was a rough one for the Longhorns, who surrendered a three-run lead in the ninth inning after Ole Miss’ Tristan Bissetta blasted a grand slam to give the Rebels the lead. Texas failed to rally in extra innings, suffering its first loss of the season.

The loss forced the Longhorns to burn through seven pitchers in a draining extra-inning game. The result could have easily lingered into the rest of the weekend.

Instead, Texas responded with two of its most complete performances of the season, outscoring the Rebels 19–4 to secure the series.

Graduate left-hander Luke Harrison delivered a much-needed performance Saturday, tossing the longest outing of his career with seven innings in an 11–2 win. It was exactly the kind of performance Texas needed, helping reset the pitching staff and stabilize the weekend.

Then on Sunday, sophomore starter Dylan Volantis followed with one of the most dominant performances of his young career.

Volantis struck out a career-high 11 Rebels while allowing just one run across six innings, repeatedly working out of traffic while attacking the strike zone.

Even when Ole Miss managed to put runners on base early, Volantis remained composed. In the second inning, the Rebels placed runners on the corners with nobody out, but the left-hander responded by striking out the next two batters before inducing a harmless pop-up to escape the jam.

Production Across The Lineup

Texas Longhorns' outfielder Anthony Pack Jr. celebrates a grand slam against the USC Upstate Spartans. | Texas Longhorns Athletic

Texas’ offense responded just as strongly, making Ole Miss starter Will Libbert uncomfortable all afternoon.

Carson Tinney led the way Sunday with three hits, including a towering two-run home run that cleared the batter’s eye in center field. It was a hopeful performance after some disappointing ABs so far this season.

Casey Borba continued his torrid stretch at the plate, launching his fourth home run of the week to help Texas extend its lead.

Freshman Anthony Pack Jr. also impressed in his first SEC series, going 5-for-11 with four RBIs.

It was a performance that displayed the pure resilience and dominance of this Texas squad. Yes, it’s still early, and there's no way to know if this kind of momentum will hold through the grind of SEC play.

But this weekend was pretty dang promising.