Several Teams Earn Statement Conference Series Wins: Around the SEC

Following another weekend of action in the SEC, we are one step closer to the end of the regular season and the SEC Tournament. Nine games are all that's left in conference play, with several teams still in the hunt to bring home the conference championship.

Among those, the top three teams in the standings all took care of business this weekend. The No. 4 Texas Longhorns went on the road and won their series against Vanderbilt, while both No. 5 Georgia and No. 7 Texas A&M won theirs, too, to keep the current standings at the top as they were.

Elsewhere, however, the middle of the pack in the conference continued to eat each other alive. Multiple squads jockeyed for position to stay close on the tail of the top three. As a result, every series was thrilling and left us with another round of winners and losers in SEC play.

Who were the biggest winners and losers in the SEC this week?

Kentucky baseball huddled up for a mound visit against Louisville at Kentucky Proud Park. | Scott Utterback/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Biggest winners

No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies (33-8, 14-6)

There might not be a hotter team in all of college baseball than the Aggies. Certainly not in the SEC, that's for sure. Maintaining their recent stretch of hot play, they went on the road and absolutely dominated their series against No. 25 Florida.

After dropping the opener, Texas A&M responded in resounding fashion in the final two games of the series. Winning the second game 8-4 and the finale 5-1, it was an easy weekend on the road. This kept the Aggies in sole possession of second place in the standings.

Heading down the final stretch, it certainly won't be easy, but they've shown in recent weeks that they're a team capable of staying hot and coming out on top in the SEC.

No. 8 Auburn Tigers (30-13, 12-9)

Even though the odds aren't high that Auburn manages to win the SEC, you would be hard-pressed to find a Tigers fan anywhere that would complain about how their season has gone. Especially following their showing over the weekend against No. 15 Oklahoma.

Welcoming the Sooners to Plainsman Park, the Tigers had no trouble sending them back home with a series loss in hand. Clinching the series in dominant fashion, it was a 14-4 run-rule win in the finale as the Tigers flexed their muscles at the plate and continued to build momentum with postseason play approaching.

No. 10 Mississippi State Bulldogs (34-10, 13-8)

Entering the season, the Bulldogs were seen by many as one of the favorites to win the SEC. And while they have stumbled a bit at times, they find themselves at 13-8 and in sole possession of fourth place with three weekends left in conference play.

Of course, a weekend like they just had certainly makes that possible. They squared off against LSU and had no trouble sending them packing with a strong sweep. No, LSU has not been the same level of team this season as in the past but a sweep is impressive regardless.

Looking ahead, they'll aim to finish the season strong and solidify their place as a Regional host in the NCAA Tournament.

Biggest losers

No. 24 Alabama Crimson Tide (29-16, 10-11)

Life in conference play has not been easy for Alabama as of late. First, the Crimson Tide were swept by No. 22 Arkansas and then went on the road to be handed a series loss against the Longhorns. They aimed to turn that momentum back in their favor against Tennessee.

Instead, their stretch of rough times in the SEC only worsened. Despite winning the opener and looking solid while doing so, they were quickly smacked back down to earth and handed two crushing losses en route to a series loss agains their rivals.

Now the Crimson Tide sit under .500 in conference play and will have to bounce back in a hurry if they want to maintain a strong chance at hosting a Tuscaloosa Regional.

Kentucky Wildcats (27-15, 9-12)

Early in the season, the Wildcats looked like a dark-horse to contend in the SEC. They found themselves in the rankings and boasted multiple impressive conference victories. However, that does not appear to be the case any longer. Especially after their showing this weekend.

Taking on South Carolina, Kentucky had a chance to get back above .500 and keep pace in the middle of the standings. Failing to do so, though, the Wildcats dropped their first two against the Gamecocks and lost the series.

While they were able to avoid the sweep and win the finale, they now find themselves at 9-12 in the SEC and facing a tough battle to avoid missing the NCAA Tournament all together once June rolls around.

LSU Tigers (24-21, 6-15)

At this point, is anyone truly shocked to see LSU end up in this section of the winners and losers? Maybe it's a bit much to include them week after week. However, their play on the diamond continues to warrant the Tigers' placement among the three losers of the week.

It was no different this week for the club in Baton Rouge. After suffering sweeps the two weekends prior against No. 17 Ole Miss and No. 7 Texas A&M, they faced off against No. 10 Mississippi State. Things didn't go well for them in this series, either.

Facing the Bulldogs, the Tigers struggled and blew multiple leads en route to a third straight SEC sweep. Fortunately for them, the season is headed down the home stretch and they'll be able to flush it away and focus on bouncing back in 2027.

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