Texas Athletics Enters Rare Territory After Baseball Advances to College World Series

Texas Athletics has once again cemented itself among the premier athletic departments in college sports, entering territory seldom programs can boast.

With Texas baseball punching its ticket to the Men's College World Series on Sunday night, the Longhorns became the only school in the nation to qualify for the Men's College World Series, Women's College World Series, Men's NCAA Tournament and Women's NCAA Tournament during the 2025-26 athletic year.

The men's basketball team reached the NCAA Tournament in Sean Miller's first season in Austin, advancing all the way to the Sweet 16 round before falling to Purdue. Just a few weeks later, Vic Schaefer's women's basketball program returned to the NCAA Tournament and advanced to the Final Four for the second year in a row.

Texas softball, fresh off a national championship the season prior, advanced to the Women's College World Series for the fourth time in five years. The Longhorns then captured a second consecutive national title, cementing a dynasty in the making.

Now, Jim Schlossnagle's program has joined them.

Horns are Omaha Bound

Texas Longhorns outfielder Aiden Robbins (43) reacts after drawing a walk. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

After last season's stunning regional exit to UTSA in Austin, all Jim Schlossnagle’s club knew of the postseason was unmet expectations and heartbreak.

This season, however, was a different story.

Schlossnagle has guided the Longhorns back to Omaha for the first time since 2022. Texas remains undefeated in NCAA Tournament play after sweeping both the Austin Regional and Oregon in the super regional round.

The Longhorns defeated the Ducks 11-3 in Game 1 before securing a 6-5 victory in Game 2 to clinch the program's 39th trip to Omaha, the most in college baseball history. The rest of the 2026 College World Series field combines for just 47 appearances.

“I know the standard is a national title, and we'll certainly do our best to win that,” Schlossnagle said. “But I have to walk by that sign every day that says 38 trips to Omaha, and 38 has been sitting there for a while, so I'm glad we'll at least be able to change it to 39."

Texas will travel to Omaha seeking its first national championship since 2005 and another addition to a growing collection of titles this athletic year, including national titles in men's swimming and diving, rowing and softball.

And if the Longhorns can achieve college baseball's highest honor, the Learfield Directors' Cup — awarded annually to the nation's top overall athletic program — should certainly be Texas’ for the taking yet again.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.