Texas Baseball Adds Coveted Recruit to Loaded 2026 Class
When it comes to building a team capable of contending for both conference and national titles on a yearly basis, there are no days off. Recruiting is imperative and happens around the clock deep into the offseason. This is no different for the Texas Longhorns as they prepare for the upcoming 2026 campaign.
Their first season under Jim Schlossnagle and his staff didn't end in spectacular fashion, but that has not stopped them from hitting the trail hard. First and foremost they have been ultra aggressive in landing premier talent out of the portal. That, paired with a keen eye for high school talent, has them primed for long-term success. And on Monday, that proved itself once again.
Adding to a phenomenal 2026 recruiting class, Schlossnagle and the Longhorns earned a commitment from Lawson Behan out of Lamar HS in Houston. At 6-0 and 190 pounds, Behan already boasts a frame that, once filled out with a college regimen, that would make him an intimidating sight in the box for any pitcher to face.
The Longhorns continue to add premier talent to a phenomenal 2026 class with the addition of Behan on Monday
Behan boasts a powerful yet smooth swing from the right side of the plate and has the potential to launch mistakes deep past the outfield fence. Should he make it to campus, then don't be surprised to see plenty of his home runs sail through the Austin sky and deposit themselves among the rowdy supporters in the Yeti Yard.
However, as we've seen before there is no guarantee that a high school commit will ultimately find their way to campus. Just in the 2025 MLB Draft alone the Longhorns saw multiple recruits opt to sign their professional deals after being selected, including a pair of first-round picks in Gavin Fien and Kayson Cunningham.
Whether or not Behan laces up his cleats and plays a single game at UFCU Disch-Falk Field is still to be determined. Ultimately, though, his addition highlights one of the elite aspects that Schlossnagle and his staff have brought to the table so far.
They are going to be aggressive as possible to land big-time players, which led to the Longhorns bringing home the regular season SEC crown in their first season in conference. Keeping that momentum rolling into 2026 and beyond is imperative. And so far this offseason they have shown that they are well positioned to do so.