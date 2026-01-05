Texas Longhorns To Host Big 10 Linebacker In Transfer Portal For Visit

The Texas Longhorns have ended their 2025 season on a high note following their 41-27 win over the Michigan Wolverines in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on New Year's Eve last week, and now they turn their attention to the 2026 season as they look to get back into the national championship picture.

The Longhorns have already gotten their confidence boosted from one Big 10 team, and they could be landing another Big 10 team's linebacker from the transfer portal soon.

That is, if Wisconsin's Christian Alliegro's visit to the 40 Acres goes well.

Texas To Host Wisconsin LB Alliegro For Visit

Alliegro announced that he would be entering the portal back in mid-December after spending the past three seasons with the Wisconsin Badgers.

Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Christian Alliegro (0) tackles Ohio State Buckeyes running back Bo Jackson (25) in the first quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Alliegro recorded 49 total tackles (32 solo) and four sacks during the 2025 season, which included a 10-tackle performance in Wisconsin's loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes, which was preceded by a nine-tackle game against the Michigan Wolverines.

The junior did have to sit out for a small part of the season after suffering a broken arm in the team's shutout loss to the top-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes on October 18 and still made a pair of tackles for loss before missing the next two games, returning against the Indiana Hoosiers on November 15.

Despite Alliegro's production, the Badgers had quite the forgetful season, finishing 4-8 and 14th of the 18 Big 10 teams, which included a six-game losing streak that started with a 38-14 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide in the third week of the season, and lasting all the way until they finally defeated the No. 23 Washington Huskies on November 8.

Alliegro was a three-star recruit out of Avon Old Farms High School in Avon, Connecticut in the class of 2023.

The linebacker would choose the Badgers on December 14, 2022, picking them over other offers he received from the Ole Miss Rebels, Vanderbilt Commodores, and Nebraska Cornhuskers amongst others.

Even though his play was unable to turn the Wisconsin 2025 season into one of success, Alliegro's role on the Nebraska defense was similar to that of Anthony Hill's on the Longhorns in terms of leadership and on-field production.

For his performance in the 2025 season, he was named an honorable mention for the All-Big 10 team.

Hopeful to land an efficient linebacker to their staff, the Longhorns start their 2026 campaign with a hosting of the Texas State Bobcats at DKR in Austin on September 5.