Texas Baseball Aiming For Series Win Over UC Davis: Live Updates

Baseball season is finally back, folks, and with it comes the return of action on UFCU Disch-Falk Field. It was a strong opening statement by the Texas Longhorns (1-0) in their opener on Friday evening, as they cruised to a 12-2 run-rule victory over the UC Davis Aggies (0-1).

Leading the way on the bump for the Longhorns was right-hander Ruger Riojas. Recovering nicely from a shaky first inning, the veteran pitcher bounced back with four dominant frames in which he didn't allow any further runs to finish with five innings of one-run ball, and his nine strikeouts just missing his career-high of 10.

Behind him, Max grubbs came out of the bullpen and finished the job on the mound with two innings of work. He was equally as impressive, allowing just one run during his outing and recording a pair of strikeouts, too.

Texas Longhorns head coach Jim Schlossnagle stands in the dugout ahead of the Lone Star Showdown | Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A look at how the Longhorns' bats fared in their season opener

Offensively, the stars of the show were undoubtedly Aiden Robbins and Anthony Pack Jr. Robbins went 2-for-4 in his first game as a Longhorn and drove in three runs, including a two-run blast for his first home run in Texas. Meanwhile, Pack went 3-for-3 in his collegiate debut and drove in a pair.

Next up is a chance for the Longhorns to clinch their first series win of the season. They'll do so on Saturday evening with veteran southpaw Luke Harrison on the mound, looking to pick up where Riojas left off.

Follow along as we provide live at-bat by at-bat updates throughout the game, as the Longhorns look to secure the series victory against the Aggies on Saturday evening from UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -

2B - Ethan Mendoza

SS - Adrian Rodriguez

CF - Aiden Robbins

DH - Carson Tinney

1B - Casey Borba

C - Andrew Ermis

3B - Temo Becerra

LF - Maddox Monsour

RF - Anthony Pack Jr.

P - Luke Harrison

Live updates will be available after first pitch