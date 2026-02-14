Longhorns Opening 2026 Season Against UC Davis Aggies: Live Updates

After the 2025 season came to an end in disappointing fashion, the Texas Longhorns were determined to make sure things would be different in 2026. This meant Jim Schlossnagle and his staff wasted no time attacking the transfer portal to bring in a plethora of talented ballplayers.

Those additions were big ones, too. Among them were Notre Dame's Carson Tinney and Seton Hall's Aiden Robbins, with both being two of the best hitters in college baseball last season. And before the season has even started they've been recognized as two of the best in the country with multiple preseason All-American selections between them.

Joining them in the lineup is a trove of returning talent, headlined by the middle infield tandem of Adrian Rodriguez and Ethan Mendoza. Both Mendoza and Rodriguez were key pieces in the Texas lineup in 2025, finishing first and second on the team in terms of batting average with a .333 and .313 average, respectively.

Texas infielder Ethan Mendoza (5) is greeted in the dugout after scoring against Tennessee in the SEC Baseball Tournament. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, the true star of the show for the Longhorns in 2026 is likely to be the loaded pitching staff. Leading the way on Friday night will be the veteran Ruger Riojas. He emerged as an elite arm last season and has now been tabbed as the front man for a deep rotation.

Behind him will be the southpaw duo of Luke Harrison and sophomore phenom Dylan Volantis, with Volantis seen by many as one of the best arms in the nation and coming off a sensational freshman campaign.

Then coming out of the bullpen are key arms such as Max Grubbs and Thomas Burns. Look for the latter to be a key, high-leverage arm while the latter is poised to assume the closer role with Volantis' move into the rotation.

Now, follow along as we provide live at-bat by at-bat updates throughout the game as the Longhorns kick off their 2026 campaign from UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Friday night against the Aggies.

The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -

2B - Ethan Mendoza

SS - Adrian Rodriguez

CF - Aiden Robbins

C - Carson Tinney

DH - Josh Livingston

1B - Casey Borba

LF - Ashton Larson

3B - Temo Becerra

RF - Anthony Pack Jr.

Live updates will be available after first pitch