Texas Baseball Announces Schedule Change vs. UC Davis

Had early Valentine's Day plans and couldn’t make it out to UFCU Disch-Faulk Field for the second game of the Texas baseball 2026 season? You might be in luck to make it out to the diamond tomorrow.

First pitch for Saturday's game between the No. 3 Texas Longhorns and the UC Davis Aggies, originally scheduled for 2 p.m. CT, has been moved up by two hours to 12 p.m. CT.

Texas Athletics confirmed the time change in a tweet during the first inning of opening day. Both of the Longhorns weekend games against the Aggies will now start at 12 p.m. CT.

There is a 51% chance of rain according to AccuWeather at the start of tomorrow’s game, with conditions worsening around 2 p.m. with scattered thunderstorms lasting around two hours.

Graduate pitcher Luke Harrison will make his first start of the season for the Longhorns tomorrow afternoon against the Aggies. Harrison had a team-leading 15 starts last season, earning a 5-1 record with a 3.06 ERA in Texas’ best season since 2010.

The Longhorns' prized sophomore pitcher Dylan Volantis will make his second start of his career to close out the series with UC Davis on Sunday. In his dominant freshman season, the majority of Volantis’ appearances came in relief.