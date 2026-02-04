Baseball America Tabs Six Longhorns as Preseason Standouts

The Texas Baseball hype train keeps on rolling.

While the season doesn’t officially begin until Feb. 13, when the Longhorns host UC Davis at UFCU Disch-Falk Field, Texas fans already caught an early glimpse of what this team is capable of during a 2-1 win in the annual Alumni Game.

And if preseason buzz is any indication, Texas may have plenty of stars worth watching.

Multiple Texas Players Earn Baseball America Preseason Awards

Following a strong offseason haul through the transfer portal and the return of key contributors (plus a remarkably talented freshman core), Texas boasts one of the deepest rosters in college baseball.

At least Baseball America thinks so; The outlet named six Longhorns to its first-ever preseason award watch lists.

Dylan Volantis headlines the group, earning a spot on the College Pitcher of the Year Watch List. One of the most exciting returners on the roster, Volantis turned in a historic freshman season, posting a 1.94 ERA with 74 strikeouts over 51 innings while setting an SEC record with 12 saves by a freshman in conference play.

The projected Friday night starter led all rookies nationally in WHIP (0.88) and ranked second among freshmen in opponents’ batting average (.185). Although the left-hander missed the Alumni Game while recovering from a fall injury, Volantis is expected to build on that foundation and could emerge as a Golden Spikes Award contender.

Transfer outfielder Aiden Robbins was named to Baseball America’s College Player of the Year Watch List after a dominant sophomore campaign at Seton Hall. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound outfielder hit .422 with a .537 on-base percentage, earning All-Big East first-team honors and ABCA/Rawlings East All-Region second-team recognition.

Freshmen Brett Crossland and Michael Winter were both selected to the Freshman of the Year Watch List. Crossland, a 6-foot-5, 255-pound right-hander, has drawn early praise from coaches and teammates after arriving in Austin. He was named the 2025 MaxPreps Arizona Pitcher of the Year after going 9-2 with a 2.09 ERA and throwing three no-hitters. Crossland worked 2⅔ innings in the Alumni Game, allowing one run while striking out five.

Winter earned Prep Baseball Kansas Player of the Year and Kansas 6A Pitcher of the Year honors following a standout senior season in which he went 7-0 with a 0.11 ERA, striking out 100 batters while issuing just four walks over 62⅔ innings.

Carson Tinney and Thomas Burns each received third-team preseason All-America honors. Tinney, a transfer from Notre Dame, was a first-team All-American and a finalist for the Buster Posey Award last season after hitting .348 with 17 home runs and 53 RBIs, leading the Irish in nearly every offensive category.

Burns, meanwhile, led Texas pitchers last season with a 13.5 strikeouts-per-nine-innings rate. The 6-foot-3, 230-pound right-hander recorded a 3.71 ERA with four saves across 19 appearances, striking out 40 batters over 26⅔ innings. He combined with Cal Higgins and Jason Flores for three scoreless frames in the Alumni Game.

With a roster as deep and versatile as this one, there’s so much to like for this 2026 campaign. As Texas looks to move past last season’s unexpectedly brief postseason run, the pieces appear to be in place for a strong 2026 campaign.