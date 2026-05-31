Texas Baseball Dominates Tarleton State, Moves One Win Away From Super Regionals

For all the concerns surrounding last year's regional exit, Texas baseball has looked nothing like a team carrying postseason baggage.

The Longhorns continued their torrid start to the NCAA Tournament on Saturday night, overwhelming Tarleton State 16-2 behind another offensive explosion and a dominant outing from Dylan Volantis. With the win, Texas advances to the Austin Regional final and now sits just one victory away from hosting its first super regional since 2022.

And much like Friday's 19-1 dismantling of Holy Cross, the Longhorns left little doubt.

And as admirable as Friday’s win was, the Longhorns knew Saturday’s matchup against Tarleton State would be a different beast.

The Texans entered the night having already beaten the Longhorns earlier this season, holding Texas to just two hits while striking out the lineup 12 times. They also had just handled a talented UC Santa Barbara team 11-5 on Friday night.

But none of it mattered, as even the Texans could not slow down a seemingly untouchable Longhorn squad.

Longhorns Stay Red-Hot at the Plate

Texas junior right fielder Aiden Robbins celebrates while rounding the bases. | Rylan Renteria, The Paisano

After a disappointing showing against Arkansas in the SEC Tournament and one of its worst offensive performances of the season against Tarleton State earlier this spring, Texas needed a get-right game to quell any lingering concerns heading into postseason play.

Then came 19 runs against Holy Cross. Sixteen more followed against Tarleton State.

Adrian Rodriguez initiated the start after delivering an RBI single in the first inning, before the floodgates effectively opened in the second.

Aiden Robbins launched a 443-foot three-run homer into the Austin night before Carson Tinney crushed a solo shot over the center-field batter's eye for his 21st home run of the season. Anthony Pack Jr. followed with another blast to left-center, giving Texas three home runs in the inning and a 6-0 lead.

Back-to-back-to-back.

The offensive barrage continued in the third when Ethan Mendoza launched his first home run since April, extending the lead to 7-0.

But the game's most unusual inning came in the fourth. Tarleton State's pitching staff issued seven consecutive walks as Texas scored five runs despite not recording a hit, pushing the lead to 12-0.

Texas added more insurance in the sixth after scoring on a wild pitch and a sac fly. Adrian Rodriguez then added a solo homer in the eighth, but at that point, any prior suspense had been lifted. The Longhorns have now scored 35 runs through their first two regional games, a postseason program record.

"We love baseball," Robbins said. "We're also just super confident in our abilities to go out there and compete."

While the offense stole the spotlight once again, Dylan Volantis quietly delivered one of his best performances of the season. The sophomore right-hander worked 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run on three hits while striking out seven.

"He's one of the best pitchers, if not the best pitcher, in college baseball for a reason," Tarleton State head coach Fuller Smith said. "He makes three to four pitches for a strike, and they're all weapons."

Now the Longhorns will wait for the winner of Sunday's elimination matchup between Tarleton State and UC Santa Barbara. Texas needs just one win to punch its ticket to the super regionals.