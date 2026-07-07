Texas Baseball Secures Portal Commitment From Elite Big Ten Outfielder

When the Texas Longhorns saw their season come to a disappointing end in Omaha, Jim Schlossnagle and his staff wasted no time going into the transfer portal. That aggressive approach has proven to be a success so far this offseason.

That trend continued on Monday evening, when the Longhorns landed one of the top bats left in the portal in former UCLA Bruins outfielder Payton Brennan.

The addition of Brennan marks the sixth name that Texas has brought in from the portal, as he joins a talented class so far comprised of Linkin Garcia, Ian Armstrong, Sawyer Solitaria, Trevor Goldenetz and Gavin King.

What can Texas fans expect from Brennan?

UCLA Bruins center fielder Payton Brennan catches a fly ball against the LSU Tigers during the 2025 Men's College World Series. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brennan is the third outfielder the Longhorns have picked up so far, joining Solitaria and Goldenetz. It is the second straight offseason that they've secured elite talent in the outfield from the portal, with SEC Newcomer of the Year Aiden Robbins having come to Austin from Seton Hall last year.

Across his first three seasons with the Bruins, the veteran outfielder posted a .289/.375/.493 slash line while going deep 16 times and driving in 102 runs. However, he experienced a power surge during the 2026 campaign and tallied nine of his 16 longballs while recording 51 RBI.

A consistent starter for UCLA, having started in 138 of his 144 appearances from 2024-26, Brennan would give the Longhorns an outstanding outfield of Anthony Pack Jr., Solitaria and himself. Of course, that hinges on him making his way to campus in 2027.

As exciting as a pickup as this is, there is the chance that he never plays an inning for Texas. That is due to the fact that Brennan is a potential candidate to hear his name called in the upcoming MLB Draft.

Now, that doesn't mean he is a guaranteed pick and the chances of him coming to Austin are certainly much, much higher than some of Texas' talented recruits such as Grady Emerson or Brody Bumila. Should he opt to play collegiately in 2027, though, an already loaded Texas roster will be even deeper.

Returning to Omaha was undoubtedly an improvement for the Longhorns in their second season under Schlossnagle. Just getting back there is not the ultimate goal, however. With the potential addtion of Brennan, look for them to compete for both a conference championship and national title next season.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.