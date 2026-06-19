2027 Texas Baseball Roster Projections (Though It's Way Too Early)

For the second straight season, the Texas Longhorns did not find themselves dogpiling on the mound in Omaha. following a disappointing ending in the College World Series.

This turns their attention to next season, with a pivotal offseason ahead. Several key pieces of their 2026 roster will be departing and hearing their names called in the MLB Draft.

Despite those departures, though, there is plenty of talent set to take the field in Austin in 2027. From incoming transfers and freshman to returning stars, look for the Longhorns to boast another talented roster next season.

What could the Longhorns roster look like in 2027?

Texas Longhorns pitcher Dylan Volantis comes off the field during an Austin Super Regional game against the Oregon Ducks. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Starting pitchers

In terms of pure talent, it is hard for fans to look at the arms that the Longhorns will have in its pitching staff in 2027 and not get giddy. Leading the way as part of the starting rotation headlined by the duo of Dylan Volantis and Sam Cozart.

Volantis solidified himself as the Friday night guy this season while Cozart will follow his footsteps as an elite freshman closer transitioning into a starting role in his sophomore campaign.

As for the last spot in the rotation, that spot could go to Michael Winter. The freshman flashed his potential throughout the campaign and the coaching staff consistently stated their praise for the right-hander.

It is worth noting that Brody Bumila would likely be one of three weekend arms, however the odds of him reaching campus are slim as he will likely be a highly coveted arm in the draft.

Bullpen pitchers

A strong bullpen can make or break a team, especially if they struggle to hold leads — a lesson the Longhorns learned in 2026.

Fortunately, they have a slew of talented arms to work with next year. Atop that list will be Brett Crossland and Brody Walls, two freshmen that, while inconsistent, displayed their potential to be high-leverage arms.

Thomas Burns is perhaps the biggest wild card. He is draft eligible but could opt to return as well, which would give Texas another experienced arm to use in late-inning situations.

Some returning arms that will benefit from another year working under Max Weiner are Ethan Walker, Jason Flores, Kaleb Rogers, Grady Westphal and Kade Bing, just to name a few of Texas' options.

Of course, there are also multiple elite freshman pitchers making their way to campus. One name to keep a close eye on is Trey Rangel, as he could follow in the footsteps of Volantis and Cozart as the next elite freshman closer.

Position players - Infield

Despite the likely departure of both Aiden Robbins and Carson Tinney to the MLB Draft, the Longhorns have a good amount of talent ready to take the field in 2027. None more important, of course, than Adrian Rodriguez.

After battling the hand injury from his freshman campaign for most of the first half of the season, he solidified himself as an elite player down the stretch and proved to be especially crucial during Texas' time in the College World Series.

Elsewhere in the infield, Linkin Garcia will man third base next to Rodriguez after transferring in from Texas Tech with Ethan Mendoza and Casey Borba potentially holding down second and first base, respectively. In the case of the latter two, they are both draft eligible but could return for 2027.

Behind the plate could see the Longhorns go the transfer option again. Presley Courville opted to enter the portal himself, leaving Andrew Ermis and an incoming freshman duo of Brady Murrietta and Jax Robinson as their other candidates to handle catching duties.

Of course, equally as important are the options off the bench. Ashton Larson and Cal Early will both be returning and providing solid depth.

Making up the rest of Texas' likely depth pieces for the infield will be members of their freshman class in Easton Autrey, Beau Patterson, Lawson Behan and Reiston Durham.

Much like Bumila on the mound, if Grady Emerson were to make it to campus then Texas would find a spot for him in the infield.

That is highly unlikely, though, with Emerson set to be one of the first names off the board in July.

Position players - Outfield

Anthony Pack Jr. will certainly retain his role as the starting left fielder following his SEC Freshman of the Year campaign.

The rest of the outfield is where it could get interesting. If Jonah Williams can stay healthy, he's shown he can be a consistent option in the lineup when he's played.

Maddox Monsour and Blake Peterson are both returning options as well, with Monsour having appeared sporadically throughout his freshman campaign while Peterson appeared in seven games.

And while there are a plethora of options off the bench in the infield, the likely depth piece in the outfield is another incoming freshman in Trent Maybin.

Of course, the Longhorns will likely be aggressive in the portal and could look to add a key outfielder or two to play alongside Pack in 2027.

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