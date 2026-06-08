Texas Baseball Live Score for College Baseball Super Regional Game Two vs Oregon

The No. 6 Texas Longhorns (44—13) now find themselves only one win away from returning to Omaha and the College World Series. Standing in their way is a battle with the No. 11 Oregon Ducks (43—17).

Before they could get to needing just one more win, the Longhorns had to take care of their business in the Austin Super Regional opener. Fortunately for the faithful in burnt orange, Texas did exactly that and cruised to an 11-3 victory on Saturday evening.

However, it was far from smooth sailing in the early going for the Longhorns. This rang especially true for Dylan Volantis on the mound. Yes, he gave the Longhorns 5.1 innings and allowed only two runs while striking out 10 Ducks, but the southpaw consistently had to work himself out of jams.

Texas got the job done on Saturday evening

Texas Longhorns' outfielder Anthony Pack Jr. celebrates a grand slam against the USC Upstate Spartans. | Texas Longhorns Athletic

Getting out of those jams allowed the offense to get to work. And they did so out of the gate, with Adrian Rodriguez logging a two-run double in the bottom of the first to put Texas ahead. He would go on to drive in three more runs and record a career-high five RBI in the victory.

Elsewhere, the duo of Aiden Robbins and Carson Tinney going hitless did not prevent the offense from rolling. The bottom of the lineup produced, especially Casey Borba and Ethan Mendoza as they each hit a home run.

Now, they return to the diamond on Sunday evening looking to get the job done against Oregon once again. Ruger Riojas will be on the bump and aim to give the Longhorns a strong outing and put them in a position to win.

Follow along as we provide live at-bat by at-bat updates, with the Longhorns facing the Ducks in the second game of the Austin Super Regional on Sunday evening and looking to punch their ticket back to the College World Series.

How to watch/listen -

Sunday June 7 - 8 p.m. CT - ESPN/TexasSports.com/Audio

The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -

RF - Aiden Robbins

C - Carson Tinney

LF - Anthony Pack Jr.

2B - Temo Becerra

SS - Adrian Rodriguez

DH - Ethan Mendoza

1B - Ashton Larson

3B - Casey Borba

CF - Dariyan Pendergrass

P - Ruger Riojas

Live updates will be available after first pitch

Top First:

Will Sanford (Oregon) pitching

Robbins: Solo home run, Longhorns lead 1-0

Tinney: Solo home run, Longhorns lead 2-0

Pack: Walk

Becerra: Strikeout swinging

Rodriguez: Strikeout looking, Pack caught stealing

Bottom First:

Ruger Riojas (Texas) pitching

Gimenez: Strikeout swinging

Laya: Groundout to first

Cooney: Groundout to second

Top Second:

Mendoza: Fly out to center

Larson: Single

Borba: Strikeout looking

Larson advanced to second (wild pitch)

Pendergrass: Walk

Both runners advanced (wild pitch)

Robbins: Walk, Larson scored, Pendergrass to third (wild pitch), Longhorns lead 3-0

Tinney: RBI single, Longhorns lead 4-0

Pack: Strikeout swinging

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