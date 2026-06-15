Texas' Starting Pitcher and Lineup for College World Series Game Against Alabama

The difference between good teams and great teams are how they respond when faced with adversity. When it comes to the No. 6 Texas Longhorns, their chance to prive they're in the latter category awaits on Monday.

Standing between them and another day in Omaha is a game against the No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide. Both the Longhorns and Crimson Tide find themselves in the loser's bracket and facing elimination following a loss in their respective College World Series openers.

Alabama's loss was a 9-0 blowout at the hands of the Oklahoma Sooners, while Texas dropped an ugly, 7-1 defeat at the hands of the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs. Erasing that loss is a must, though, as falling to the Crimson Tide would bring an end to Texas' season.

How will the Longhorns line up against the Crimson Tide?

Texas Longhorns outfielder heads to first after drawing a walk against the Oregon Ducks in the Austin Super Regional. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Starting pitcher

Ruger Riojas (5-2, 4.04 ERA)

It has been an up-and-down season for Riojas. He started the campaign looking like one of the nation's top pitchers, mowing through lineups left and right while showing exactly why he was tabbed the Friday night guy.

Down the stretch, however, he struggled at times and couldn't consistently string together strong starts. So far in his two postseason starts, it's been a bit of both sides of Riojas. The veteran right-hander has looked sharp at times while also laboring in other moments.

For the Longhorns, it is imperative that the version of Riojas from early in the season takes the rubber on Monday. Otherwise, it could be a rough in Omaha and a potential 0—2 showing for the Longhorns at the College World Series.

Projected lineup

RF - Aiden Robbins

C - Carson Tinney

LF - Anthony Pack Jr.

2B - Temo Becerra

SS - Adrian Rodriguez

DH - Ethan Mendoza

1B - Ashton Larson

3B - Casey Borba

CF - Dariyan Pendergrass

At this point, there is little chance that the Longhorns are going to switch up their lineup in any capacity. Yes, the showing against the Bulldogs was an ugly one. Especially from the first four bats in the order.

The quartet of Aiden Robbins, Carson Tinney, Anthony Pack Jr. and Temo Becerra went a combined 0-for-15 and struck out 11 times between them. Only Tinney managed to get on base safely, drawing a walk in the top of the ninth.

For the Longhorns, the only two hitters to show signs of life at the plate were Adrian Rodriguez and Ethan Mendoza, both recording two hits. Mendoza, though, exited after his second single of the game in clear pain.

Ultimately, this is the lineup that helped Texas make it to Omaha. It has been streaky and inconsistent, as has been the case all season. If it can get firing on all cylinders early against Alabama, then look for the Longhorns to extend their stay in Omaha.

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