Texas Baseball’s Omaha Buzz Grows with New College World Series Odds

With an undefeated weekend down in Houston, the Texas Longhorns are starting to look more and more like a real Omaha contender. Head coach Jim Schlossnagle and the Longhorns took care of business with a 3-0 showing in the Bruce Bolt Classic.

By staying undefeated with an 12-0 record this season, Texas continues to hold the third-best odds to win a national title in Omaha. Only LSU and UCLA sit ahead of the Longhorns, putting Texas firmly in the mix with two of college baseball's most respected programs.

Just as important as the record itself is the way Texas has gone about earning it. The Longhorns have been dominant in every facet of the game to start their 2026 campaign. Even against No. 16 Coastal Carolina, the eventual runner-up in Omaha last year, Texas controlled the matchup by beating the Chanticleers 8-1.

The Road to Omaha is Loaded

Steven Milam 4, LSU Tigers Baseball take on Northeastern. Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. | SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Outside of LSU, UCLA, and Texas, the rest of the top-10 national title odds belong to programs in the SEC and ACC. It's no shock to see several SEC teams in the mix when it comes to national title odds, but nearly half of the ACC has proven that they can compete with any team in the country as well.

No. 10 Georgia, No. 6 Arkansas, and No. 4 Mississippi State are all tied with the fifth-best odds to win a national title at +1600. All three programs have shown flashes of being elite, but have suffered some losses early in the season. The same goes for No. 9 Florida and No. 19 Tennessee.

The Volunteers have been a peculiar case, as they've struggled greatly to piece together their pitching staff. The program's 9-3 record makes them a puzzling addition to the top-10 odds to win the College World Series.

Top-10 Odds to Win College World Series

LSU (+600)

UCLA (+900)

Texas (+1000)

Georgia Tech (+1400)

Georgia (+1600)

Arkansas (+1600)

Mississippi State (+1600)

North Carolina (+2000)

Florida (+2000)

Tennessee (+3000)

No. 5 Georgia Tech and No. 8 North Carolina, two of the frontrunners to win the ACC this season, are also being given decent odds to raise a trophy in Omaha. The Yellow Jackets boast one of the best offenses in college baseball, while the Tarheels continue to dominate their opponents with an elite pitching staff.

Once you move outside the top-10 in national title odds, it becomes obvious how loaded the race to Omaha actually is. Programs like N.C. State, Ole Miss, and Southern Miss have all secured wins over top-20 teams. The Golden Eagles are arguably the only team in the country that has looked as dominant as Texas to start the season.

While Omaha is a long way away, the goal for the Longhorns is simple. Keep stacking wins whenever possible. Texas just needs to keep taking care of business. The road to Omaha is a crowded one, but the Horns have more than enough talent on their roster to be legitimate national title contenders.