Longhorns and Huskies Tied 0-0 After Second Inning: Live Updates

The Longhorns will look to advance to the winner's bracket against the Huskies.

The Texas Longhorns (42-12) are officially back in action for the first time since losing to the Tennessee Volunteers in the SEC Tournament, as they open the Austin Regional. Waiting for them on the diamond is a matchup against the Houston Christian Huskies (32-23).

This is the second time this season the two teams will square off. First facing each other in a midweek game back in April, the Longhorns cruised to a 12-2 run-rule win over the Huskies in seven innings. They will look to find similar success in their NCAA Tournament opener.

However, the Longhorns are not entering the postseason on the best foot. They lost their SEC Tournament debut to the Tennessee Volunteers after ending the regular season 3-6 in their last nine conference games.

In the other dugout, the Huskies are red-hot coming into this one. Winners of their last six games, they claimed the Southland Conference Tournament title and look to keep up their stretch of success with an upset win over the Longhorns.

Follow along as we provide live at-bat by at-bat updates, as the Longhorns look to open postseason play with a win over the Huskies from UFCU Disch-Falk Field at 1 p.m. CT.

Live updates will be available after first pitch

The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -

DH - Ethan Mendoza

C - Rylan Galvan

RF - Max Belyeu

1B - Kimble Schuessler

2B - Adrian Rodriguez

SS - Jalin Flores

3B - Casey Borba

CF - Will Gasparino

LF - Jonah Williams

P - Ethan Walker

Top First:

Ethan Walker (Texas) pitching

Dutka: Fly out to left

Payne: Fly out to right

Walker: Groundout to short

Bottom First;

Parker Edwards (Houston Christian) pitching

Mendoza: Hit by pitch

Galvan: Walk

Belyeu: Groundout to pitcher, both runners advanced

Schuessler: Fly out to right, Mendoza out at home

Top Second:

Hendricks: Groundout to pitcher

Bard: Single

Leiterman: Groundout to pitcher

Halligan: Single

Grayson Saunier (Texas) pitching

Rader: Pop out to second

Bottom Second:

Rodriguez: Groundout to short

Flores: Pop out to first

Borba: Groundout to first

Top Third:

Roper: Hit by pitch

Dutka: Sac bunt, Roper to second

Payne: Strikeout swinging

Walker: Groundout to second

