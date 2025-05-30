Longhorns and Huskies Tied 0-0 After Second Inning: Live Updates
The Texas Longhorns (42-12) are officially back in action for the first time since losing to the Tennessee Volunteers in the SEC Tournament, as they open the Austin Regional. Waiting for them on the diamond is a matchup against the Houston Christian Huskies (32-23).
This is the second time this season the two teams will square off. First facing each other in a midweek game back in April, the Longhorns cruised to a 12-2 run-rule win over the Huskies in seven innings. They will look to find similar success in their NCAA Tournament opener.
However, the Longhorns are not entering the postseason on the best foot. They lost their SEC Tournament debut to the Tennessee Volunteers after ending the regular season 3-6 in their last nine conference games.
In the other dugout, the Huskies are red-hot coming into this one. Winners of their last six games, they claimed the Southland Conference Tournament title and look to keep up their stretch of success with an upset win over the Longhorns.
Follow along as we provide live at-bat by at-bat updates, as the Longhorns look to open postseason play with a win over the Huskies from UFCU Disch-Falk Field at 1 p.m. CT.
Live updates will be available after first pitch
The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -
DH - Ethan Mendoza
C - Rylan Galvan
RF - Max Belyeu
1B - Kimble Schuessler
2B - Adrian Rodriguez
SS - Jalin Flores
3B - Casey Borba
CF - Will Gasparino
LF - Jonah Williams
P - Ethan Walker
Top First:
Ethan Walker (Texas) pitching
Dutka: Fly out to left
Payne: Fly out to right
Walker: Groundout to short
Bottom First;
Parker Edwards (Houston Christian) pitching
Mendoza: Hit by pitch
Galvan: Walk
Belyeu: Groundout to pitcher, both runners advanced
Schuessler: Fly out to right, Mendoza out at home
Top Second:
Hendricks: Groundout to pitcher
Bard: Single
Leiterman: Groundout to pitcher
Halligan: Single
Grayson Saunier (Texas) pitching
Rader: Pop out to second
Bottom Second:
Rodriguez: Groundout to short
Flores: Pop out to first
Borba: Groundout to first
Top Third:
Roper: Hit by pitch
Dutka: Sac bunt, Roper to second
Payne: Strikeout swinging
Walker: Groundout to second