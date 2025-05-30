Texas Longhorns Bringing 'Opening Day Mentality' to Austin Regional
The Texas Longhorns are the No. 2 national seed in the 2025 NCAA Baseball Tournament, granting the team a home regional at UFCU Disch-Falk Field. Joining Texas in Austin is UTSA, Kansas State and Houston Christian.
The Longhorns will open the double-elimination round robin against Houston Christian on Friday at 1 pm CT, with repairs caused by a Wednesday storm expected to be completed in time for the game. Texas run-ruled Houston Christian 12-2 on April 8 in their sole meeting earlier this season.
Texas is hosting for the 38th time in program history and first time since 2022, owning an all-time record of 87-22 in NCAA Regionals held in Austin. The Longhorns are 26-5 at home in 2025 and will look to continue adding to that win total in front of the burnt orange faithful this weekend.
“Being on the road is a cool atmosphere, but being at home is a blessing with the fan base we have," shortstop Jalin Flores said on Thursday. "Everyone is going to come out and support each team and I think the whole weekend is going to be fun and exciting.”
A junior for the Longhorns, Flores knows that the postseason is a competely different environment to the regular season. The crowd will match the energy that Texas brings on the field, with every inning and game crucial towards the Longhorns' national championship aspirations. He and his teammates need to be ready for the task.
“Everyone is amped up, but you have to bring that same mentality every day and have good preparation," Flores said. "You have that same Opening Day mentality each day and trust your preparation, and that is what we are going to lean on. Go out there and have fun like it’s Opening Day, do our thing, play our ball and the results will come.”
Although SEC regular season champions, the NCAA Tournament is prove-it time for Texas. After struggles late in conference play and an early exit from the SEC Tournament to Tennessee, the Longhorns have to play their best brand of baseball to avoid their season being cut short.
If the Longhorns get past their three regional foes, they would have another opportunity to host at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in the Super Regional round, facing the winner of the Los Angeles Regional. That best-of-three series has a spot in the College World Series on the line. The road to Omaha runs through Austin.