Texas Baseball Regional Central: Starting Pitchers, Lineups, Everything You Need to Know
For the second straight season, the Texas Longhorns will be playing postseason baseball at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.
After racking up 40 wins during the regular season, they were announced as the No. 6 overall national seed and the host of the Austin Regional on Selection Monday. As such, they are welcoming the No. 2 seed UC Santa Barbara Gauchos, No. 3 seed Tarleton State Texans and No. 4 seed Holy Cross Crusaders.
This is the Longhorns' 65th postseason appearance and their 39th home hosting a regional. In their storied postseason history they have compiled a 153-60-1 record in regional play, with a 110-33-1 record as hosts.
Breaking down the Austin Regional
Austin Regional participants
No. 1 seed Texas Longhorns
Consistently one of the best teams in the nation all season long, the Longhorns won 40 games for the second consecutive year. They'll look to avoid the fate of 2025, though, and win the Austin Regional to get back to their first Super Regional since 2023.
No. 2 seed UC Santa Barbara Gauchos
If pitching does indeed win championships, then the Gauchos are undoubtedly a strong contender to take the Austin Regional. Headlining their elite staff is Jackson Flora, arguably the best pitcher in all of college baseball. He and the rest of UCSB's arms will look to get the job done in Austin.
No. 3 seed Tarleton State Texans
Remember the Texans? If you don't, well, then you weren't paying super close attention earlier season when they came into Austin on March 17 and beat the Longhorns 6-1. Having already tasted success at UFCU Disch-Falk Field once this season, Tarleton State will look to keep it going this weekend.
No. 4 seed Holy Cross Crusaders
The Crusaders come into postseason play having clinched an automatic bid after winning the Patriot League Tournament. They sport a 25-28 record on the season and averaged 6.3 runs per game. While they may be a No. 4 seed, the Longhorns cannot afford to take them lightly in the opener.
Schedule
Friday May 29
Game 1 - 12 p.m. CT - No. 1 Texas vs. No. 4 Holy Cross
Game 2 - 5 p.m. CT - No. 2 UC Santa Barbara vs. No. 3 Tarleton State
Saturday May 30
Game 3 - 1 p.m. CT - Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2 (loser eliminated)
Game 4 - 6 p.m. CT - Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2
Sunday May 31
Game 5 - 12 p.m. CT - Winner Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4 (loser eliminated)
Game 6 - 5 p.m. CT - Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5
Monday June 1 (if necessary)
Game 7 - Time TBD - Winner Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6
Bracket
Pitching matchups and lineups
Check back here for updated pitching matchups and lineups as soon as they're announced for each game.
Scores
Check back here for score updates as games finish during the Austin Regional.
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Connor Zimmerlee covers Texas Baseball for Texas Longhorns On SI. Zimmerlee received his Bachelor’s of Journalism from the University of Texas at Austin and graduated from Northwestern’s Medill School of Journalism with a Master’s of Science in Journalism with a Specialization in Sports Media.Follow connorjz98