Texas Baseball Regional Central: Starting Pitchers, Lineups, Everything You Need to Know

For the second straight season, the Texas Longhorns will be playing postseason baseball at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

After racking up 40 wins during the regular season, they were announced as the No. 6 overall national seed and the host of the Austin Regional on Selection Monday. As such, they are welcoming the No. 2 seed UC Santa Barbara Gauchos, No. 3 seed Tarleton State Texans and No. 4 seed Holy Cross Crusaders.

This is the Longhorns' 65th postseason appearance and their 39th home hosting a regional. In their storied postseason history they have compiled a 153-60-1 record in regional play, with a 110-33-1 record as hosts.

Breaking down the Austin Regional

Texas Longhorns' infielder Temo Becerra catches a fly ball against the Arkansas Razorbacks in the SEC Baseball Tournament. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Austin Regional participants

No. 1 seed Texas Longhorns

Consistently one of the best teams in the nation all season long, the Longhorns won 40 games for the second consecutive year. They'll look to avoid the fate of 2025, though, and win the Austin Regional to get back to their first Super Regional since 2023.

No. 2 seed UC Santa Barbara Gauchos

If pitching does indeed win championships, then the Gauchos are undoubtedly a strong contender to take the Austin Regional. Headlining their elite staff is Jackson Flora, arguably the best pitcher in all of college baseball. He and the rest of UCSB's arms will look to get the job done in Austin.

Our boots are still workin’ 😮‍💨#GoChos pic.twitter.com/dNwSvdu8Ki — UC Santa Barbara Baseball (@UCSB_Baseball) May 25, 2026

No. 3 seed Tarleton State Texans

Remember the Texans? If you don't, well, then you weren't paying super close attention earlier season when they came into Austin on March 17 and beat the Longhorns 6-1. Having already tasted success at UFCU Disch-Falk Field once this season, Tarleton State will look to keep it going this weekend.

NEXT STOP ➡️ AUSTIN, TX 🤠 pic.twitter.com/pwGrblankf — Tarleton State Baseball (@TarletonBase) May 25, 2026

No. 4 seed Holy Cross Crusaders

The Crusaders come into postseason play having clinched an automatic bid after winning the Patriot League Tournament. They sport a 25-28 record on the season and averaged 6.3 runs per game. While they may be a No. 4 seed, the Longhorns cannot afford to take them lightly in the opener.

Schedule

Friday May 29

Game 1 - 12 p.m. CT - No. 1 Texas vs. No. 4 Holy Cross

Game 2 - 5 p.m. CT - No. 2 UC Santa Barbara vs. No. 3 Tarleton State

Saturday May 30

Game 3 - 1 p.m. CT - Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2 (loser eliminated)

Game 4 - 6 p.m. CT - Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Sunday May 31

Game 5 - 12 p.m. CT - Winner Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4 (loser eliminated)

Game 6 - 5 p.m. CT - Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5

Monday June 1 (if necessary)

Game 7 - Time TBD - Winner Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6

Bracket

Pitching matchups and lineups

Check back here for updated pitching matchups and lineups as soon as they're announced for each game.

Scores

Check back here for score updates as games finish during the Austin Regional.

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