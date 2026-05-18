When the No. 5 Texas Longhorns secured commitment from Anthony Pack Jr., it was considered unlikely by some that he would ever set foot on campus. And for good reason, as players of his caliber often hear their name called in the MLB Draft.

However, the talented outfielder opted to bring his talents to Austin and suit up for the Longhorns in 2026. Which, for the Longhorns, proved to be an outstanding decision, as he was named the SEC Freshman of the Year following a sensational debut campaign on The Forty Acres.

This marks the second straight season a Longhorn has won the award. In their first campaign in the SEC, standout pitcher Dylan Volantis took home the honor.

Pack rightfully takes home the prestigious honor

Texas freshman Anthony Pack Jr. walks to first base against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on May 1, 2026, at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin, Texas. | Noah McCord, The Reflector

It was clear from his very first game in burnt orange and white that Pack was bound for star status, as he won the starting job in left field on Opening Day and never looked back. From there he consistently showed why he won the job.

Starting in 51 of the Longhorns' 52 games this season, he cemented his place as the team's best hitter. He led his teammates with a pristine .360 average while also flashing elite plate discipline, finishing second with a stellar 39 walks.

Those numbers are great, however he was even better in conference play. Facing the best of the best in the SEC on a weekly basis, the freshman slashed an absurd .400/.511/.600 while launching four home runs and driving in 20 runs. Oh, and he was a menace on the bases, too, with a team-high 12 steals in SEC play.

Also a strong presence in the outfield, he consistently showcased elite defense and tracked down balls in the gap. He flexed his strong arm, too, preventing runners from tagging up and helping out his pitchers in the process.

Pack winning this award doesn't come as a shock to anyone who closely followed Texas this season. A special talent, he proved from the beginning that he was not just one of the game's best freshman but one of the best players period.

Now, Pack and the Longhorns prepare to get their postseason journey started. Following a disappointing early exit in 2025, the superstar freshman will do his part to make sure he and his teammates enjoy a much deeper run this season.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.