Texas Baseball Shows it Can Win Ugly in Win Over Alabama

Pretty wins are quite fun.

When everything clicks and a team wins with ease, it’s a nice feeling. Clean, convincing and loud wins don’t happen often in SEC play. But Texas had one of those yesterday when the Longhorns piled up 16 hits and cruised past Alabama.

Saturday had none of that.

In a true pitchers’ duel, No. 4 Texas grinded through six scoreless innings before finally breaking through late to secure a 3-1 victory over Alabama. It marked the first time the Longhorns clinched a weekend series on Saturday since their series against Oklahoma.

Pitching shines as nothing came easily for offense

Alabama pitcher Zane Adams makes a pitch against Rhode Island. | Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For most of the afternoon, Texas looked nothing like the offense that exploded the night before, as the Longhorns couldn’t generate anything against Alabama starter Zane Adams.

Despite collecting early hits, the Longhorns couldn’t convert. Through six innings, they were shut out, and the offense stalled completely.

Their best opportunity came in the sixth. With runners on second and third and one out, Texas came away empty after Ethan Mendoza struck out to end a nine-pitch at-bat.

Alabama starter Zane Adams was in complete control throughout, tossing six scoreless innings with seven strikeouts and just two walks.

“Zane Adams was outstanding,” head coach Jim Schlossnagle said. “Had a changeup going, and was executing pitches all day on a tough day to hit.”

When a pitcher is dealing like that, there’s not always a clear adjustment.

“When the pitcher’s got a hot hand, it is what it is,” Schlossnagle said. “You just have to pitch with him.”

Texas did exactly that.

Ruger Riojas matched Adams pitch for pitch. Coming off two uncharacteristic outings, he delivered one of his most encouraging performances in weeks. The right-hander struck out 11 batters over five innings, settling in after allowing a first-inning run and keeping Alabama from extending its lead.

It was a return to form for a pitcher who had been absolutely dominant through the season’s first stretch.

Late breakthrough lifts Texas

Texas centerfielder Aiden Robbins celebrates after a double. | University of Texas Athletics

Eventually, something had to give. That just happened to be in the seventh — probably later than anticipated, but effective nonetheless.

After two walks opened the frame, Jayden Duplantier tied the game with an RBI single, Carson Tinney followed with another run-scoring hit, and the Longhorns added insurance on a sacrifice fly.

From there, the bullpen handled the rest.

Haiden Leffew, Ethan Walker and Brett Crossland combined to bridge the gap before freshman Sam Cozart shut the door with a dominant ninth inning, striking out the side for the second straight night.

“Awesome,” Schlossnagle said of Cozart. “That’s a really good sign for us for the future.”

Even without a dominant showing, the Longhorns never let up. And in June, that should matter more than anything else.

Texas will go for the sweep Sunday at 1 p.m. CT.

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