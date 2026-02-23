Texas Baseball Still Among Country's Best Teams After Michigan State Sweep

Coming off its second consecutive weekend sweep, Texas baseball remains firmly at No. 3 in D1Baseball’s latest Top 25 rankings.

Right now, nearly everything is clicking for the Longhorns. With a pitching staff that seemingly has it all, and an offense that’s beginning to find its rhythm, what more could you ask for?

Simply put, Texas baseball looks good and currently stands as one of the most complete teams in the country.

Texas Holds at No. 3 in Latest Top 25

The Longhorns stayed put at No. 3 in a poll that saw no movement among the top five teams after they combined to go 22-0 during Week Two. UCLA remained No. 1, while LSU held steady at No. 2.

Elsewhere in the rankings, Coastal Carolina dropped three spots from No. 6 to No. 9 following a 2-2 week played without three key pitchers. TCU fell from No. 7 to No. 18 after an 0-4 stretch that included a midweek loss at UT Arlington.

Pitching Continues to Lead the Way

Texas remains undefeated at 7-0, thanks largely to a pitching staff that has quickly become the team’s defining strength.

It’s a familiar storyline, but one that continues to hold true: Texas may have the deepest rotation in the nation.

On Friday and Saturday, the Longhorns secured wins while allowing just two combined runs. Starters Ruger Riojas and Luke Harrison combined for 10⅓ innings, surrendering only one earned run while striking out 12.

Sunday belonged to Dylan Volantis, who once again demonstrated why he is arguably the best in the rotation. The left-hander propelled Texas to a 4-0 victory and a series sweep, tossing seven shutout innings while allowing five hits and recording a career-high nine strikeouts.

Through 14 innings this season, Volantis has yet to allow an earned run while compiling 17 strikeouts against just two walks.

And to make matters worse for opponents, the depth doesn’t stop with the rotation.

Texas boasts an excellent bullpen, including a blend of hard-throwing young arms with experienced relievers such as Max Grubbs and Thomas Burns. Burns struck out five of the seven Michigan State hitters he faced during the weekend series.

As a unit, the bullpen has thrown 22⅔ innings while allowing only three earned runs

Texas returns to UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Tuesday to host UT Rio Grande Valley before traveling to Houston for the Bruce Bolt College Classic, where the Longhorns will face No. 9 Coastal Carolina, Baylor and Ohio State.