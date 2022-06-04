Skip to main content

Strong Start: Texas Opens Austin Regional With 11-3 Victory Over Air Force

A complete recap of Texas' regional game against Air Force

After earning a chance to host a regional following a strong finish to their season, the Texas Longhorns entered Friday knowing the path to Omaha would run through Disch Falk Field. Opening their regional against a familiar opponent in Air Force, the Longhorns started their postseason off as they cruised to an 11-3 victory

The Longhorns trotted their ace, Pete Hansen, to the mound, and he would deliver exactly what Texas needed in the victory. Hansen was given an early 2-0 lead following a two-run first inning for the Longhorns, as they plated a pair of unearned runs and took advantage of Air Force errors.

Air Force tied it up on a pair of runs in the second and third innings, but Hansen cruised through the lineup. He ultimately gave up one last run in the seventh, finishing his day with 6 2/3 innings of three-run baseball. 

Offensively the Longhorns had no trouble getting to the Air Force pitching staff, as they offered Hansen plenty of run support. They broke the game wide open in the 5th inning, which saw them put up five runs to extend the lead from 3-2 to 8-2. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

beard and carr
Play
Men's Basketball

NCAA's Power 36 Rankings: Longhorns Among Nation's Best

Where does Texas find itself in NCAA.com's rankings following the post-NBA Draft withdrawal deadline?

By Zach Dimmitt4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Pete Hansen
Play
Baseball

GAME LOG: Texas Cruises to 11-3 Win Over Air Force to Open Austin Regional

The Longhorns are set to take on the Falcons on Friday afternoon.

By Connor Zimmerlee6 hours ago
6 hours ago
Ivan Melendez 7
Play
Baseball

Texas Set to Open NCAA Tournament Against Air Force

The Longhorns take on the Falcons to open the Austin Regional on Friday.

By Connor Zimmerlee8 hours ago
8 hours ago

The Longhorns added three more runs on Silas Ardoin's RBI double in the 6th and Austin Todd's two-run double in the seventh to push across the 10th and 11th Texas runs. Skyler Messinger was the MVP offensively for the Longhorns, going 4-for-5 and driving in three runs in the Texas victory.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

beard and carr
Men's Basketball

NCAA's Power 36 Rankings: Longhorns Among Nation's Best

Where does Texas find itself in NCAA.com's rankings following the post-NBA Draft withdrawal deadline?

By Zach Dimmitt4 hours ago
Pete Hansen
Baseball

GAME LOG: Texas Cruises to 11-3 Win Over Air Force to Open Austin Regional

The Longhorns are set to take on the Falcons on Friday afternoon.

By Connor Zimmerlee6 hours ago
Ivan Melendez 7
Baseball

Texas Set to Open NCAA Tournament Against Air Force

The Longhorns take on the Falcons to open the Austin Regional on Friday.

By Connor Zimmerlee8 hours ago
David Hicks
Recruiting

David Hicks Makes UT Visit, Two More Upcoming?

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff10 hours ago
GettyImages-56273193
News

Location of First Rematch for Texas vs Texas A&M Revealed

Texas and Texas A&M will once again face off on the football field in the coming years, and the location of the first matchup has been revealed.

By Matt GalatzanJun 2, 2022
akana
Football

Talented 2023 LB Tausili Akana Sets Date for Texas Visit, Other In-State Rivals

The Longhorns are looking to persuade one of the nation's top linebackers during his unofficial visit

By Zach DimmittJun 2, 2022
FTo8RtmX0AoYQ5q
Football

Longhorn Newcomers Jersey Numbers Revealed

Some of the jersey numbers that the Texas Longhorn newcomers will be wearing have been revealed

By Michael GresserJun 2, 2022
USATSI_18416209
News

Texas Longhorn Softball Magical Run Continues; How Far Can They Go?

Texas Softball dominates UCLA from start to finish in 7-2 win to open up the Women's College World Series

By Adam GlickJun 2, 2022