Texas Freshman Bullies South Carolina in Series Clincher

For the majority of highly-touted high school baseball prospects, many sign with a college over the course of their high school careers, but if drafted high enough in the MLB Draft, there is no shot they end up on a college campus.

Most wouldn’t wait another three years to become draft eligible once again and grind up the minor leagues at age 21 — they would rather just get a head start at 18 in the process.

But there are always a few exceptions every couple of years — for the No. 2 Texas Longhorns, freshman left fielder Anthony Pack Jr. is that rare exception.

As one of those highly touted high school prospects, Pack Jr. has had no hiccups translating to the college game. The Longhorns' freshman paced all batters, going 3-4 at the plate and leading Texas past South Carolina, 4-1 , Saturday afternoon at Founders Park in Columbia, South Carolina.

Texas Freshman Leads the Charge in Rubber Match

Texas Longhorns' outfielder Anthony Pack Jr. celebrates a grand slam against the USC Upstate Spartans. | Texas Longhorns Athletic

Associate head coach Nolan Cain, the Longhorns recruiter, has done an impressive job in his second year in Austin, bringing in a talented class of upperclassmen like centerfielder Aiden Robbins and catcher Carson Tinney in the portal.

His cultivation of freshman talent this year has been the most eye-popping, and in Saturday’s rubber game against South Carolina has proven that even underclassmen can have a major role on one of the best teams in college baseball.

Touted for his presence at the plate coming out of high school, Pack Jr. was seemingly the only Texas hitter not to struggle against the Gamecocks' arms. In the series, Pack Jr. went 8-11 at the plate, with his two-run double in the first inning on Saturday, giving Texas an much need early lead .

South Carolina’s pitching was impressive all series long, with Saturday’s rubber match being their best performance against the Texas order.

Led by Ace Phillips, the Gamecocks' four arms tossed for 15 strikeouts, striking out every Longhorn batter at least once in the series finale.

The lone exception being Pack Jr. — who hasn’t been sent packing with a strikeout since last Friday’s game against Oklahoma.

On the pitching front, the Longhorns have found their dominant freshman relief pitcher in Sam Cozart. In his two appearances against South Carolina, Cozart was relentless, tossing for seven strikeouts and surrendering just one hit.

Cozart closed out the Longhorns' fourth consecutive series victory in the ninth inning, throwing three consecutive strikeouts to relinquish any notion of a late-game rally from the Gamecocks.

Texas will face the UIW Cardinals on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. CT at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin, Texas.

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