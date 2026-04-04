How a team responds after a tough loss is equally as important to how they perform when they're on a winning streak. So far this season, the No. 2 Texas Longhorns (25-5, 8-3) have shown they can come back swinging after a rough showing in the previous game.

Of their five losses, they've bounced back in strong fashion and won their next outing. The lone exception was their loss to the Tarleton State Texans that was followed by a loss in the opener against the then-ranked No. 5 Auburn Tigers.

They had to show that resiliency on Friday evening once again, as they were defeated handily, 9-1, by the South Carolina Gamecocks (15-17, 2-9) in the opener on Thursday. And again they were able to take care of business,

Texas bounced back against the Gamecocks

The Texas Longhorns line up for the national anthem prior to the first pitch. | University of Texas Athletic

Getting the job done on the mound, veteran Luke Harrison continued his stellar run through conference play. Every time he's toed the rubber against an SEC foe, the southpaw has delivered. It was no different against the Gamecocks.

He didn't give up a hit until the fifth and threw 5.2 innings of two-run baseball, striking out five. This improved him to a 3-0 record with a 2.49 ERA against SEC foes. Offensively, the Longhorns used both the long ball and small ball to scratch across five runs.

They launched three home runs, including back-to-back shots from Ethan Mendoza and Carson Tinney to pad the lead in the top of the ninth. That was all they would need, too, as Sam Cozart recorded the four out save and secured the 5-3 win to tie the series.

Now, Dylan Volantis toes the rubber in the finale on Saturday afternoon as the Longhorns look to leave South Carolina the winners of two straight.

Follow along as we provide live at-bat by at-bat updates, with the Longhorns facing the Gamecocks looking for a series win in the finale on Saturday afternoon from Founders Park.

How to watch/listen -

Saturday April 4 - 1 p.m. CT - SEC Network+/TexasSports.com/Audio

The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -

2B - Ethan Mendoza

C - Carson Tinney

CF - Aiden Robbins

LF - Anthony Pack Jr.

3B - Casey Borba

SS - Temo Becerra

DH - Ashton Larson

RF - Jayden Duplantier

1B - Josh Livingston

P - Dylan Volantis

Live updates will be available after first pitch

Top First:

Amp Phillips (South Carolina) pitching

Mendoza: Groundout to pitcher

Tinney: Walk

Tinney advanced to second (wild pitch)

Robbins: Strikeout swinging, reached first (passed ball), Tinney to third

Robbins stole second

Pack: Two-run double, Longhorns lead 2-0

Borba: Strikeout swinging

Becerra: Groundout to second

Bottom First:

Dylan Volantis (Texas) pitching

Evans: Groundout to third

Yuhasz: Fly out to center

Randolph: Fly out to left

Top Second:

Larson: Walk

Duplantier: Strikeout swinging

Livingston: Grounded into double play (4-6-3)

Bottom Second:

LeCroy: Groundout to third

Scobey: Fly out to right

Bak: Groundout to short

Top Third:

Mendoza: Strikeout looking

Tinney: Strikeout swinging

Robbins: Pop out to third

Bottom Third:

Hollins: Groundout to third

Craddock: Strikeout swinging

Parker: Fly out to center

Top Fourth:

Pack: Single

Borba: Strikeout swinging

Pack stole second

Becerra: Walk

Both runners advanced (wild pitch)

Larson: Strikeout swinging

Duplantier: Walk

Livingston: Strikeout swinging

Bottom Fourth:

Evans: Strikeout swinging

Yuhasz: Fly out to left

Randolph: Groundout to pitcher

Top Fifth:

Mendoza: Groundout to first

Tinney: E7, advanced to third

Robbins: Sac fly, Longhorns lead 3-0

Logan Prisco (South Carolina) pitching

Pack: Single

Borba: Strikeout swinging

Bottom Fifth:

LeCroy: Solo home run, Longhorns lead 3-1

Scobey: Strikeout swinging

Bak: Strikeout swinging

Hollins: Strikeout swinging

Top Sixth:

Becerra: Fly out to right

Courville (PH for Larson): Strikeout swinging

Duplantier: Single

Livingston: Single, Duplantier to third

Zach Russell (South Carolina) pitching

Mendoza: Fly out to right

Bottom Sixth:

Craddock: Groundout to third

Parker: Walk

Evans: Strikeout swinging

Yuhasz: Single

Thomas Burns (Texas) pitching

Randolph: Fielder's choice, everyone safe

LeCroy: Strikeout swinging

Top Seventh:

Tinney: Walk

Robbins: Fielder's choice, Tinney out at second

Cooper Parks (South Carolina) pitching (2-0 count)

Pack: Groundout to first, Robbins to first

Borba: Strikeout swinging

Top Seventh:

Scobey: Strikeout swinging

Bak: Strikeout looking

Hollins: Strikeout swinging

Top Eighth:

Becerra: Strikeout swinging

Courville: Groundout to short

Duplantier: Strikeout swinging

Bottom Eighth:

Haiden Leffew (Texas) pitching

Craddock: Hit by pitch

Sutter (PH for Parker): Line out to second

Evans: Strikeout looking

Yuhasz: Strikeout swinging

Top Ninth:

Livingston: Strikeout swinging

Mendoza: Pop out to short

Tinney: Solo home run, Longhorns lead 4-1

Robbins: Strikeout swinging

Bottom Ninth:

Randolph: Strikeout swinging

LeCroy: Strikeout looking

Scobey: Strikeout swinging

FINAL - No. 2 Texas 4 - South Carolina 1

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.