No. 2 Texas Beats South Carolina 4-1 to Secure Series Win: Live Game Log
How a team responds after a tough loss is equally as important to how they perform when they're on a winning streak. So far this season, the No. 2 Texas Longhorns (25-5, 8-3) have shown they can come back swinging after a rough showing in the previous game.
Of their five losses, they've bounced back in strong fashion and won their next outing. The lone exception was their loss to the Tarleton State Texans that was followed by a loss in the opener against the then-ranked No. 5 Auburn Tigers.
They had to show that resiliency on Friday evening once again, as they were defeated handily, 9-1, by the South Carolina Gamecocks (15-17, 2-9) in the opener on Thursday. And again they were able to take care of business,
Texas bounced back against the Gamecocks
Getting the job done on the mound, veteran Luke Harrison continued his stellar run through conference play. Every time he's toed the rubber against an SEC foe, the southpaw has delivered. It was no different against the Gamecocks.
He didn't give up a hit until the fifth and threw 5.2 innings of two-run baseball, striking out five. This improved him to a 3-0 record with a 2.49 ERA against SEC foes. Offensively, the Longhorns used both the long ball and small ball to scratch across five runs.
They launched three home runs, including back-to-back shots from Ethan Mendoza and Carson Tinney to pad the lead in the top of the ninth. That was all they would need, too, as Sam Cozart recorded the four out save and secured the 5-3 win to tie the series.
Now, Dylan Volantis toes the rubber in the finale on Saturday afternoon as the Longhorns look to leave South Carolina the winners of two straight.
Follow along as we provide live at-bat by at-bat updates, with the Longhorns facing the Gamecocks looking for a series win in the finale on Saturday afternoon from Founders Park.
How to watch/listen -
Saturday April 4 - 1 p.m. CT - SEC Network+/TexasSports.com/Audio
The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -
2B - Ethan Mendoza
C - Carson Tinney
CF - Aiden Robbins
LF - Anthony Pack Jr.
3B - Casey Borba
SS - Temo Becerra
DH - Ashton Larson
RF - Jayden Duplantier
1B - Josh Livingston
P - Dylan Volantis
Live updates will be available after first pitch
Top First:
Amp Phillips (South Carolina) pitching
Mendoza: Groundout to pitcher
Tinney: Walk
Tinney advanced to second (wild pitch)
Robbins: Strikeout swinging, reached first (passed ball), Tinney to third
Robbins stole second
Pack: Two-run double, Longhorns lead 2-0
Borba: Strikeout swinging
Becerra: Groundout to second
Bottom First:
Dylan Volantis (Texas) pitching
Evans: Groundout to third
Yuhasz: Fly out to center
Randolph: Fly out to left
Top Second:
Larson: Walk
Duplantier: Strikeout swinging
Livingston: Grounded into double play (4-6-3)
Bottom Second:
LeCroy: Groundout to third
Scobey: Fly out to right
Bak: Groundout to short
Top Third:
Mendoza: Strikeout looking
Tinney: Strikeout swinging
Robbins: Pop out to third
Bottom Third:
Hollins: Groundout to third
Craddock: Strikeout swinging
Parker: Fly out to center
Top Fourth:
Pack: Single
Borba: Strikeout swinging
Pack stole second
Becerra: Walk
Both runners advanced (wild pitch)
Larson: Strikeout swinging
Duplantier: Walk
Livingston: Strikeout swinging
Bottom Fourth:
Evans: Strikeout swinging
Yuhasz: Fly out to left
Randolph: Groundout to pitcher
Top Fifth:
Mendoza: Groundout to first
Tinney: E7, advanced to third
Robbins: Sac fly, Longhorns lead 3-0
Logan Prisco (South Carolina) pitching
Pack: Single
Borba: Strikeout swinging
Bottom Fifth:
LeCroy: Solo home run, Longhorns lead 3-1
Scobey: Strikeout swinging
Bak: Strikeout swinging
Hollins: Strikeout swinging
Top Sixth:
Becerra: Fly out to right
Courville (PH for Larson): Strikeout swinging
Duplantier: Single
Livingston: Single, Duplantier to third
Zach Russell (South Carolina) pitching
Mendoza: Fly out to right
Bottom Sixth:
Craddock: Groundout to third
Parker: Walk
Evans: Strikeout swinging
Yuhasz: Single
Thomas Burns (Texas) pitching
Randolph: Fielder's choice, everyone safe
LeCroy: Strikeout swinging
Top Seventh:
Tinney: Walk
Robbins: Fielder's choice, Tinney out at second
Cooper Parks (South Carolina) pitching (2-0 count)
Pack: Groundout to first, Robbins to first
Borba: Strikeout swinging
Top Seventh:
Scobey: Strikeout swinging
Bak: Strikeout looking
Hollins: Strikeout swinging
Top Eighth:
Becerra: Strikeout swinging
Courville: Groundout to short
Duplantier: Strikeout swinging
Bottom Eighth:
Haiden Leffew (Texas) pitching
Craddock: Hit by pitch
Sutter (PH for Parker): Line out to second
Evans: Strikeout looking
Yuhasz: Strikeout swinging
Top Ninth:
Livingston: Strikeout swinging
Mendoza: Pop out to short
Tinney: Solo home run, Longhorns lead 4-1
Robbins: Strikeout swinging
Bottom Ninth:
Randolph: Strikeout swinging
LeCroy: Strikeout looking
Scobey: Strikeout swinging
FINAL - No. 2 Texas 4 - South Carolina 1
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Connor Zimmerlee covers Texas Baseball for Texas Longhorns On SI. Zimmerlee received his Bachelor’s of Journalism from the University of Texas at Austin and graduated from Northwestern’s Medill School of Journalism with a Master’s of Science in Journalism with a Specialization in Sports Media.Follow connorjz98