Texas Baseball's Aiden Robbins Named SEC Newcomer of the Year

When the Texas Longhorns were eliminated in their own Austin Regional last season, Jim Schlossnagle and his staff wasted no time looking to the future. This included an aggressive approach to the transfer portal.

One of the key additions during the offseason was bringing in outfielder Aiden Robbins from Seton Hall. Emerging early as a fan favorite in Austin, the star transfer put together a dominant season in burnt orange and white in 2026 to be named SEC Newcomer of the Year.

Making the leap to the nation's top conference proved to be absolutely no issue for the superstar outfielder. In his first game as a Longhorn, a 12-2 run-rule win over UC Davis in the season opener, he went 2-for-4 at the plate and blasted a two-run home run and laced an RBI double.

Robbins thrived during his debut campaign in Austin

Texas Longhorns outfielder Aiden Robbins celebrates after hitting a home run against the Auburn Tigers. | University of Texas Athletics

This set the tone for Robbins' remarkable campaign. Emerging as one of the best hitters in the nation, the star outfielder slashed a sizzling .348/.435/.697. His .348 average was second on the Longhorns while .697 slugging percentage topped his peers.

He also finished with the most hits, collecting 70 base knocks, as well as second with 19 home runs and third with 53 RBI. Especially dangerous in conference play, he hit an absurd .339 against Texas' SEC rivals.

Of his 19 home runs in the regular season, 11 of them came against conference competition. Showing off, he recorded four games with multiple home runs. Those came against No. 6 Auburn, two against No. 10 Texas A&M and one against Vanderbilt.

Flashing his speed, too, he finished tied for third with 11 steals and was caught attempting to swipe a bag only once. That quickness also came in handy in the outfield, allowing him to track down deep fly balls and help his pitchers out both in center and right field.

In an era with a key players changing schools in the transfer portal, Robbins proved to be an elite ballplayer for the Longhorns in 2026.

Now, his attention turns toward the postseason. He'll do his part to help Texas avoid another disappointing end in an all but guaranteed Austin Regional and help his squad get back to the College World Series for the first time since 2022.

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