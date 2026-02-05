Texas Longhorns Baseball's TV Schedule Announced by ESPN

After reloading the roster in the transfer portal following a surprise loss in the Austin Regional to UTSA, Jim Schlossnagle’s Texas Longhorns enter the year at No. 3 in the polls and full of expectations.

With the renewed excitement surrounding the program heading into the 2026 season, ESPN announced on Tuesday that 10 of the Longhorns games will air on national television on various ESPN affiliate networks throughout the season.

Texas Baseball's TV Schedule for 10 SEC Games

Texas Longhorns head coach Jim Schlossnagle stands in the dugout ahead of the Lone Star Showdown | Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The majority of Texas’ airtime on national television will be on the SEC Network, with six games. The schedule rounds out with three games airing on ESPN 2, and the Longhorns' lone game on the flagship ESPN network will be the rubber game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on May 3.

Only four of Texas home games at UFCU Disch-Faulk Field will appear on national television, with the rest of the home slate being available on SEC Network+ to stream.

The entire baseball edition of the Red River Rivalry on Mar. 26-28, against the Oklahoma Sooners, will air on the SEC Network. It is the only series that will air entirely on national television for the Longhorns.

SEC Network and ESPN 2 will split two games, the Friday and Saturday games of Schlossnagle's return to College Station. This will be the first time the former Texas A&M Aggies head coach will return to Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park since his departure from the team following the 2024 Men’s College World Series.

The rest of the Longhorns' schedule that was not picked up will be available to stream on SEC Network+ or the host team’s in-house network for away games.

Here are the opponents, dates, times and network for the rest the Longhorns national television slate.

Thursday, March 26 - Oklahoma - 7 p.m - SEC Network

Friday, March 27 - Oklahoma - 7 p.m - SEC Network

Saturday, March 28 - Oklahoma - 4 p.m - SEC Network

Thursday, April 2 - @South Carolina - 6 p.m - SEC Network

Friday, April 10 - @Texas A&M - 7 p.m - SEC Network

Saturday, April 11 - @Texas A&M - 2 p.m - ESPN 2

Saturday, April 25 - @Vanderbilt - 7 p.m - SEC Network

Sunday, April 26 - @Vanderbilt - 12 p.m ESPN 2

Sunday, May 3 Mississppi State - 1 p.m - ESPN

Sunday, May 10 - @Tennessee - 11 a.m - ESPN 2

The Longhorns will open up the 2026 season against UC Davis on Feb. 13 at 7 p.m. CT at UFCU Disch-Faulk Field in Austin, Texas.