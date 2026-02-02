Texas Baseball Honors Late Superfan In The Best Way Possible

College baseball has a knack for producing some of the most devoted fans in sports. Every program in the country has them. The individuals who, regardless of rain or shine, will do everything in their power to be at the next baseball game.

In October of 2025, the Texas Longhorns baseball program lost a familiar presence at UFCU Disch-Falk Field with the passing of Scott Wilson. The Longhorns fanatic attended over 1,500 straight Texas baseball games, no matter the state of the program.

Wilson graduated from the University of Texas in 1972 and missed just three baseball games since 1981.

forever a part of UFCU Disch-Falk Field#HookEm pic.twitter.com/llWN8W9eNA — Texas Baseball (@TexasBaseball) January 31, 2026

Due to his passion for the Longhorns, particularly on the diamond, Wilson has now cemented himself into Texas Longhorns history. The seat he occupied for years now stands painted burnt orange—a lasting reminder of one of Texas baseball's most dedicated supporters

During the program's alumni game this past weekend, the broadcast once again honored the devoted Longhorns supporter with a brief recap of his historic attendance.

A Front-Row Seat to History

Jun 19, 2022; Omaha, NE, USA; The Texas Longhorns stand for the national anthem before the game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Wilson wasn't just a regular at The Disch. He became a cornerstone of Texas Longhorns baseball, and his consistent presence left a mark on the broader landscape of college baseball. Wilson attended the College World Series on 40 separate occasions, with the Longhorns in attendance 20 times.

The devoted fan also witnessed some of the greatest coaches in college baseball history lead the Longhorns to some of their most memorable moments. Wilson likely witnessed the majority of Cliff Gustafson's legendary and lengthy career in Austin, which featured the Longhorns making a trip to Omaha 17 times.

Wilson also watched one of the more passionate head coaches of all time, Augie Garrido, rebuild the program in his own way. The first few years of Garrido's coaching tenure were less than admirable, with the Longhorns missing out on the NCAA Tournament in two straight years.

After Texas was eliminated in the Houston Regional in 1999, Garrido's emphasis on discipline and mental toughness finally showed results. In the remaining 17 years as head coach, the Longhorns made trips to the College World Series eight times, with the program hoisting the NCAA Tournament trophy twice.

More recently, Wilson was there for David Pierce's eight-year stint with the Longhorns. After a disappointing first season in Austin, the head coach turned things around quickly with trips to Omaha in 2018, 2021, and 2022. Wilson also got to witness Jim Schlossnagle, the current head coach of the Texas Longhorns, win a regular season conference title in Texas' first season in the SEC.

Through College World Series title runs and rebuilding years, Wilson was there for it all. No matter what the program looked like, the longtime fan of the Longhorns was one off a kind. But his unwavering support of the Texas baseball program made him more than just a fan—he was part of Texas baseball history. And with his seat now painted burnt orange, Wilson will long be remembered for future generations.

Recommended Articles