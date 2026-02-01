Texas Baseball Edges Alumni in Annual Game

AUSTIN – The Texas Longhorns took the diamond for the first time in 2026 on Saturday, hosting their annual Alumni Game on an unusually chilly afternoon at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

Texas edged the alumni squad 2-1 in a low-scoring contest that featured little offensive action.

With considerable excitement surrounding the No. 3 team in the nation according to D1Baseball.com's Top 25 , Texas fans were eager to see a first glimpse of both returning veterans and new talent alike.

After a season marked by offensive inconsistency, Jim Schlossnagle’s staff retooled the lineup through an impressive transfer portal haul and the nation’s No. 3-ranked 2026 recruiting class, a ccording to Perfect Game.

In an unusual situation that only featured one alum pitcher, the game provided an early opportunity to evaluate Texas’ supposed revamped offense against one of the nation’s strongest pitching groups.

Still, the bats remained quiet for the Longhorns, at least at the start.

The alumni struck first in the top of the fourth inning when Phillies prospect Dylan Campbell singled down the left-field line to drive in Boston Red Sox shortstop David Hamilton, giving the former Longhorns a 1–0 lead. Texas starter Brett Crossland limited the damage, keeping the deficit at one.

Late surge, dominant pitching lifts Texas past alumni

Texas infielder Ethan Mendoza is greeted in the dugout after scoring the first run in the game with Tennessee in the third round of the SEC Baseball Tournament at the Hoover Met. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In a much-needed spark, Texas broke through in the bottom of the seventh. Junior Andrew Ermis delivered the decisive blow, doubling to right-center to score sophomore infielder Callum Early and junior Casey Borba. Senior Jayden Duplantier advanced to third on the play as the Longhorns took a 2–1 lead they would not relinquish.

Ermis finished with two RBI, accounting for both of Texas’ runs, while Borba added a double and scored in the inning. Junior transfer Carson Tinney recorded one of Texas’ three hits, and Early crossed the plate after entering as a pinch runner.

The Longhorns’ pitching staff combined for nine strong innings, allowing just one run on five hits while striking out 19 alumni hitters. Freshman Jack McKernan closed out the game with 1 1/3 scoreless innings, striking out four to seal the victory. Fellow freshman Brody Walls also tossed a scoreless frame in relief.

The alumni pitching staff was led by freshman Sam Cozart, who threw 4 1/3 scoreless innings, while senior Max Grubbs allowed two runs over three innings in relief.

The annual Alumni Game served as an early look at Texas’ depth on the mound and provided a reunion atmosphere at the Disch as the Longhorns prepare for the upcoming season.

Texas opens the regular season against UC Davis on Feb. 13.