Notebook: Texas Longhorns Take Series From No. 14 Oklahoma State
Spirits were undoubtedly high in Austin when the Texas Longhorns (30-19, 15-9) entered their weekend series against the No. 14 Oklahoma State Cowboys (32-16, 15-9). Coming off a crucial series win over the Oklahoma Sooners the weekend prior, another series win over a ranked team from Oklahoma would be huge.
Accomplishing exactly that, the Longhorns took the first two games from the Cowboys in dramatic fashion. Winning the opener by the score of 7-5, with two runs in the seventh and one in the eighth, followed by a win in Game 2 - coming off a three-run eighth, including Max Belyeu's go-ahead two-run home run.
The sweep would not happen, however. In the finale on Sunday, the red-hot Texas bats were put on ice as they were held to just one run on three hits in the contest. Meanwhile, the Cowboys' bats were rolling to the tune of seven runs on 10 hits in the 7-2 victory.
Now, here are three key takeaways from the Longhorns' series win over the Cowboys.
Win playing small ball
Coming into their series against the Cowboys, the Longhorns were known to beat teams with the long ball and extra-base hits galore. When the ball wasn't traveling it had been common to see them struggle to get men on and move them over when they did. Fortunately for them, they changed that against Oklahoma State.
Starting in the opener, Texas only recorded three extra-base hits - a pair of doubles and a solo home run from Will Gasparino in the eighth for the insurance run in a 7-5 victory. In the second it was the same story, two doubles and a home run. The home run, of course, was Belyeu's aforementioned go-ahead shot.
While the bats were stifled in the finale, the Longhorns showed that they're capable of winning games without a plethora of base hits.
Bullpen struggles on Sunday
It has been no secret that at times the Longhorns' bullpen has struggled mightily to be consistent this season. After a strong first two games of the series, which saw them allow just three runs total, thanks to the dominance of guys like Gage Boehm and Andre Duplantier II, those issues would show up again on Sunday.
Starter Lebarron Johnson Jr. didn't do much to help, which is worth noting. He gave up four runs in 4.1 innings of work on seven hits. Behind him the bullpen allowed three more runs (one unearned) on three hits and eight walks, allowing the Cowboys to take a commanding lead and eventually claim the 7-2 victory.
Posteason stock boosted
The Longhorns were far from in danger of missing the NCAA Tournament coming into this weekend, especially after a ranked series win on the road against Oklahoma the weekend prior. However, a series win or sweep would boost their stock even higher and increase their chances of being placed in a favorable regional.
A sweep was obviously the preferred outcome, especially as it pertains to Texas' hopes of catching Oklahoma in the race for the Big 12 crown. Despite dropping the finale, though, the Longhorns are still in the race for the conference title. Even better than that, they continue to boost their RPI heading into postseason play and positioning themselves for a good position in a regional.
What's next for Texas?
The Longhorns have no more midweek games this season and will be back in action on Friday as they hit the road to start a conference series against the UCF Knights at 5 p.m. CT.