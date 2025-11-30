Texas Longhorn Players Send Disrespectful Message to Texas A&M
The Texas Longhorns got their signature win of the season, defeating their biggest rivals, the Texas A&M Aggies, in the Lone Star Showdown 27-17. In a week of pettiness, that carried over to the matchup between the bitter flagship programs of the Lone Star State, and was exacerbated after the win as well.
As the clock wound down on the Longhorns' third top-10 victory, the celebrations had already started within the stadium, with the Longhorns trolling Aggies head coach Mike Elko on the scoreboard. Those celebrations continued after the game with two members of the Longhorns dancing on an Aggies jersey they placed on the ground.
In one of the biggest and pettiest rivalries in college football, the celebrations following the victory lived up to the expectations as well.
Dancing on the Grave
After a slow start, the Longhorns came alive, especially on the offensive side of the ball. After being stifled in the first half, gaining only 112 yards on offense and putting up three points, Arch Manning and the offense finally found their rhythm after halftime. They put up 24 points and 285 yards of offense, attacking the Aggies' run defense for 157 yards while throwing for 128 yards.
On the other side of the ball, the Longhorns found a way to handle the Aggies' offense, including Heisman hopeful Marcel Reed, limiting him to 180 passing yards in the game, although he did finish the game as the leading rusher. They would be firing on all cylinders and found themselves inserted back into the College Football Playoff conversation.
Two Longhorn offensive linemen, DJ Campbell and Nick Brooks, placed an Aggies "12th" man jersey on the ground of the sidelines after the game before dancing on the jersey in celebration of their biggest win of the season. Both Brooks and Campbell are Texas natives and are obviously aware of what a victory over their bitter rivals means in the Lone Star State.
Their celebration was amplified and part of a larger series of events following the win, including their on-field celebrations at the end of the game. The frustrations from the Longhorns' victory were palpable among the Aggies after the game, and intensified when Elko had an outburst during the post-game press conference upon hearing the Longhorns and their fans cheering in the concourse.
The Longhorns now move to 9-3, with three top-10 wins, and will have to wait till Sunday, Dec. 7, to learn what the Playoff committee thinks of their resume and if their season will continue or not.