Tulane vs. UTSA Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 10
One of the top teams in the AAC could be in for a battle this week. Tulane is set to visit UTSA on Thursday as a 3.5-point road favorite in hopes of remaining unbeaten in conference play. The Green Wave only trail undefeated Navy in the conference standings and can stay close behind the Midshipmen with a victory.
Tulane has only lost to No. 7 Ole Miss this year and has racked up three straight wins since falling short to the Rebels. UTSA’s elite rushing attack is nothing to be trifled with and could be an equalizer in this contest if it gets going. Can the Green Wave stay perfect in the AAC?
Here’s our full betting preview ahead of kickoff.
Tulane vs. UTSA Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Tulane: -3.5 (-110)
- UTSA: +3.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Tulane: -185
- UTSA: +154
Total: 55.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
Tulane vs. UTSA How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, October 30
- Game Time: 7:30 PM EST
- Venue: Alamodome
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Tulane Record: 6-1
- UTSA: 3-4
Tulane vs. UTSA Key Players to Watch
Tulane
Jake Retzlaff: Retzlaff has thrived in his first season with Tulane after transferring from BYU. He’s only thrown six touchdown passes but has only thrown one pick. He also leads the Green Wave with 450 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns. Retzlaff is undoubtedly the engine that powers his team’s offense and he’ll need to have a strong performance to push his team over the finish line.
UTSA
Robert Henry Jr.: There aren’t many running backs who’ve been more productive than Henry this season. He ranks third in total rushing yards with 868 yards. Henry has also rushed for nine touchdowns and caught 14 passes for 105 yards and two scores. The senior has gone over 100 yards in five games this season and should be involved early and often.
Tulane vs. UTSA Prediction and Pick
Tulane has been expected to win consistently this season and has covered the spread in four of the six games it’s entered as the favorite. UTSA has been favored in the majority of its games this season as well, but lost the two games they entered as underdogs by an average of 28 points.
Disparities between the two defenses in this matchup will be a major factor, as the Roadrunners are giving up 30.9 points per game to opposing teams. The Green Wave, on the other hand, have the AAC’s third-best scoring defense.
Tulane doesn’t have the most explosive offense, but UTSA doesn’t have the defense to cover the spread against them. Even if they are at home.
PICK: Tulane -3.5 (-112 at DraftKings Sportsbook)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
