UTSA vs. South Florida Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 11
South Florida still has a chance to win the AAC but will need to bounce back from its latest loss to stay in the hunt. The Bulls will host UTSA on Thursday as a 13.5-point favorite and the Roadrunners are flying high after pulling off an upset in their latest outing. Can USF breeze by with a double-digit win?
USF still has one of college football’s most dynamic offenses and is scoring an average of 40.4 points per game. Only North Texas can top that mark in the AAC. UTSA is averaging 34.1 points per contest and can depend on one of the country’s most productive running backs. Oddsmakers expect the home team to win comfortably, but the Roadrunners could make things interesting.
Here’s our full betting breakdown of the matchup.
UTSA vs. South Florida Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- UTSA: +13.5 (-105)
- South Florida: -13.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- UTSA: +450
- South Florida: -630
Total: 68.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
UTSA vs. South Florida How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, November 6
- Game Time: 7:30 PM EST
- Venue: Raymond James Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- UTSA Record: 4-4
- South Florida Record: 6-2
UTSA vs. South Florida Key Players to Watch
UTSA
Robert Henry Jr.: Henry wasn’t close to being the star of the show in the Roadrunners’ win over Tulane, but is his team’s most consistent weapon. The dynamic running back is up to 955 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns this season. Only two backs have totaled more rushing yards at this point, but Henry has posted more than 2.0 yards per carry than each of them. Henry’s rushing will be key to stabilizing UTSA against the AAC’s second best run defense.
South Florida
Byrum Brown: Brown threw for a touchdown and ran for two scores in his last game, but that wasn’t enough to top No. 22 Memphis. The dual-threat quarterback has now thrown 17 touchdowns passes and tallied eight more on the ground. He’s totaled at least one rushing and passing touchdown in four straight games. His strength and athleticism will give him a chance to blow this game wide open.
UTSA vs. South Florida Prediction and Pick
Betting on the game total over is enticing here given how well both teams have performed on offense this season. The over is a combined 11-5 in games the Roadrunners and Bulls have been a part of this season.
USF’s two games against top-three AAC offenses have amassed a ridiculous average of 82.0 points per contest and the team’s poor pass defense has clearly been a thorn in its side. The Bulls are giving up an AAC-high 272.4 passing yards per game. That’s less than ideal when Roadrunners quarterback Owen McCown torched Tulane with a season-high 370 passing yards and four passing touchdowns in Week 10.
Both teams seem poised to struggle generating stops, so the over stands out as a strong play.
PICK: Over 68.5 (-115 at FanDuel Sportsbook)
