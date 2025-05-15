Texas Longhorns Pitcher Dylan Voltanis Has Been Even Better Than You Might Think
The 2025 Texas Baseball team has been loaded with talent, but one name that has stood out, especially this season, is freshman left-handed pitcher Dylan Volantis.
Volantis has started his career the way few freshmen have - with complete dominance.
Currently, Volantis tops the rankings amongst SEC pitchers with a minimum of 25 innings pitched, leading the SEC in ERA, 1.37, WHIP, 0.79, and saves with 11. Volantis is also tied for first in opponent batting average, holding batters to .161 BA at the plate.
Despite Texas baseball's recent struggles, Volantis has remained steady in his production on the mound. In the team's most recent series loss to Florida, Volantis made an appearance in Texas' lone win last Saturday. Volantis pitched two and a third innings, recorded five strikeouts, a walk, no runs, and his 11th save in SEC play, the most by a freshman in SEC history.
Currently, Volantis has 12 total saves on the year which ties him for fourth amongst all pitchers in Division I baseball and is tied for second in the SEC. In his 19 appearances on the mound this season, Volantis has only allowed two or more earned runs in two games.
Throughout the season, Texas has displayed dominant pitching from the bump, currently leading the SEC as a team in ERA, 3.53, and hits allowed per nine innings, 7.07. Back in April, Volantis, and junior right-handed pitcher Max Grubbs, were two of 56 collegiate pitchers named to the 2025 Pitcher of the Year award watchlist.
Texas is one of three SEC teams to have multiple pitchers nominated for the award.
With one regular season series remaining and regionals shortly following, Texas will need to continue to rely on arms like Volantis to keep them competitive as they struggle offensively.