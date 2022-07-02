Longhorns Set to Hire Woody Williams as New Pitching Coach

When the Texas Longhorns bowed out of the College World Series after going 0-2, change felt imminent. For the Longhorns making it to Omaha is simply not enough, as the expectation is national champions or bust.

Those changes came fast, as the day after the Longhorns' season ended it was announced that Texas and pitching coach Sean Allen would be parting ways. While it was not the apparent change that many saw coming, it came on the heels of a season where pitching seemingly wasted a historic Longhorn offense.

When a vacancy on the staff of a program of the Texas' level opens up, people will express their interest early. This was the case for Texas' pitching coach opening, as Woody Williams expressed his interest for the position to coach David Pierce two days after the departure of Allen.

As was expected, it didn't take long for the Longhorns to find their new pitching coach, as Williams is set to fill the position per Kendall Rogers of D1Baseball.

Williams most recently was a volunteer assistant at San Jacinto College and could be looking to jump to a premier program such as Texas. While Williams does not have experience as a pitching coach at the Division 1 level, his track record at San Jacinto College and experience should offer encouragement for both Pierce and Longhorn fans.

There will be no shortage of talent for Williams to work with, from emergent starter Lucas Gordon to bullpen arms that flashed potential such as Zane Morehouse and Travis Sthele. Williams comes to a pitching staff that, if developed, could be one of the best in the country. Expectations will be high, as they always are in Austin, but Williams joins Pierce's staff looking to bring another title back to Texas.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

